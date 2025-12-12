Besra Gold Announces: Election of Directors

Besra Gold Announces: Election of Directors

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Michael Higginson has advised that he will not stand for election, as a Director, at the Annual General and Special Meeting (Meeting) to be held on 16 December 2025 in Perth, Australia.

The Board recognises there are three Director positions available and now only three persons are standing for election. The Board now recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the election of David Potter.

The Board wishes to express their appreciation to Mr. Higginson for his service as a Director.

As a result of Mr. Higginson's decision, Resolution 2(c) in the agenda of the Annual General and Special Meeting will not be considered and will be withdrawn. Michael will continue to serve as Besra's Company Secretary and Chief Corporate Officer.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Michael Higginson;
Company Secretary
michael.higginson@besra.com

 Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell 
Read Corporate
0419 929 046

North America:
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
M +1-416-471-4494
E jim@besra.com

  

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277847

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Besra Gold Shs Chess Dep Int Repr 1 ShsBEZ:AUASX:BEZGold Investing
BEZ:AU
