Besra Gold Announces Board of Directors

Besra Gold Announces Board of Directors

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that, following today's Annual General and Special Meeting, the Board of Besra now comprises the following.

John Blake, Non-Executive Chairman

Dr Blake is an experienced CEO and director of ASX and TSX-listed companies. He is a qualified Surveyor and Mining Engineer. He has managed open-pit and underground mines, with 35 years of experience in Australia, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the South Pacific, and Brazil. He is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Matthew Greentree, Non-Executive Director

Dr Greentree is a highly experienced mining executive and Geologist, formerly the Managing Director and CEO of Ausgold Ltd between 2017 to 2024. He has over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and a proven track record of discovery. His expertise covers Australia, Asia, the United States of America and Canada. He is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

David Potter, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Potter has extensive experience in the resource sector, spanning over 30 years. Mr Potter currently works as a private-sector resource-sector consultant, advising on technical, financial, and strategic matters. He has a Bachelor of Science (geology), a Master of Science (mineral economics) and a diploma in Financial Investment and Analysis. David is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Commenting on the changed Board, Chairman John Blake stated that: "The Board thanks Besra's shareholders for their continuing support and looks forward to positively and constructively progressing Besra's exploration objectives at the Bau Gold Project."

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Michael Higginson 
Company Secretary
michael.higginson@besra.com 		Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell 
Read Corporate
0419 929 046

North America:
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
M +1-416-471-4494
E jim@besra.com 		 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278234

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Besra Gold Shs Chess Dep Int Repr 1 Shs BEZ:AU ASX:BEZ Gold Investing
BEZ:AU
The Conversation (0)
Two people shaking hands over a desk with documents and a notebook.

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

China’s CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF) has agreed to buy a portfolio of gold assets in Brazil from Canada’s Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) for US$1.015 billion.CMOC said Monday (December 15) that it will acquire 100 percent of Equinox Gold’s Brazilian operations, comprising the Aurizona... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce updated and complete assay results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia. This release includes multi-element results for all... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces the resignation of John Land as a Director of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Kevin Brewer, Director and CEO as interim Chairman of the Board. The Board wishes to thank Mr.... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").The Company previously announced on November... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shares his key takeaways on the resource sector in 2025, as well as his investing strategy for 2026. In his view, capital preservation — not appreciation — will be most important.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Two gold bars on a bed of gold nuggets.

Top 5 Gold News Stories of 2025

2025 was a watershed year for gold, which set new highs as its safe-haven appeal increased. As global uncertainty intensified, the metal began to receive mainstream attention as a standout asset. With the year set to mark one of gold’s strongest annual performances in decades, it’s a fitting... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Related News

Resource Investing

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Copper Investing

Canadian Approval Pushes Teck, Anglo Closer to Creating US$53 Billion Miner

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Zinc Investing

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe