Besra Gold Announces Board Changes

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) (Besra or the Company) announces that David Izzard has today resigned as a Director of the Company.

The Board wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the very considerable contribution David has made to the Company's strategies, direction, development, and governance since his appointment as a Director and Chair of the Company on 24 June 2025.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, the Board advises that Mr. Michael Higginson has today been appointed as a Director of the Company. Michael will complete the remainder of David Izzard's term and will stand for re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting.

Since 3 April 2023, Michael has and continues to serve as Besra's Company Secretary and Chief Corporate Officer. In addition, Michael was a Director of the Company for the period commencing 6 September 2024 and ending 19 May 2025.

The Board has today resolved to appoint Dr John Blake as the Company's Non-Executive Chair.

Following these changes, the Board now comprises Messrs John Blake (Non-Executive Chair), Matthew Greentree and Michael Higginson.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact

Investors:
Michael Higginson;
Company Secretary
michael.higginson@besra.com

 Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell 
Read Corporate
0419 929 046

North America:
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
M +1-416-471-4494
E jim@besra.com

  

 

