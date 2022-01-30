Precious Metals Investing News
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract to build a new Research & Development ("R&D") centre in the Zhuhai National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in China. Beroni aspires to build a state-ofthe-art facility with new preclinical research labs, manufacturing process development labs, and a GMP pilot manufacturing plant.

The new R&D centre -- the first R&D site for Beroni -- will help the Company develop new drugs and medicines to cater for the vast needs of the Chinese market. To start with, the Company will occupy about 4,000 square metres (44,000 square feet) of office space for setting up the GMP plant and laboratories. Construction of the new R&D facilities is expected to be completed towards the end of the second quarter, and the entire R&D centre is expected to be ready in the second half of this year. Beroni intends to commit US$10 million to support the clinical trials in the new R&D facility. A new company, Beroni Pharmaceutical (Guangdong) Co., Ltd, has been established for this new venture with Beroni owning 80% of the entity's shares and a local investor owning the other 20% shares. The Company will bring professional staff, scientists, technicians, and support teams together into a state-of-the-art hub for innovation and development of the company's future products and services.

Beroni has a drug development pipeline focusing on oncology and immunotherapy. It is moving ahead with the Phase II clinical trial of the anti-cancer molecular drug, PENAO later this year and is scheduled to commence the clinical trials for a few cellular therapies including gamma delta T cell, DC vaccine, and protein modifier R8. It is also currently studying the use of single-domain antibodies for treatment of coronavirus diseases.

"Establishing a new R&D centre in Zhuhai will allow us to expand our R&D capabilities and accelerate our innovative pipeline," said CEO Jacky Zhang. "In the future, we plan to establish additional R&D centres around the world to advance the discovery and development of new innovative product candidates."

The Zhuhai National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Valley, established in 1992, is one of the top biotech hubs in China and is home to hundreds of innovative biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. It covers an area of 139 square kilometres and boasts a convenient transportation network with the Beijing-Zhuhai Expressway, Western Guangdong Coastal Expressway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai Intercity MRT passing through the area. Ideally placed for business opportunities, the zone has the location advantage of being within the "One-Hour Economic Circle" of the Pearl River Delta.



Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Beroni Group Limited



Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com

Mako Gold Logo

Re-release of Quarterly Activities Report

Please find attached a re-release of the Quarterly Activities Report for Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) that was lodged on 27 January 2022.

roll of US bills

Top Stories This Week: Gold Drops After FOMC Meeting, How Low Can it Go?

Gold took a tumble this week, although it started the period strong.

The yellow metal traded between about US$1,835 and US$1,850 per ounce from Monday (January 24) to Wednesday (January 26), but dropped mid-week. It was just over US$1,785 by Friday (January 28) afternoon.

So what happened to gold? The major event this week was the year's first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which took place from Tuesday (January 25) to Wednesday.

Endurance Invited And Exhibiting at AME Roundup Core Shack Featuring High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project BC

Endurance Invited And Exhibiting at AME Roundup Core Shack Featuring High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project BC

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting, in-person and by special invitation, at the 2022 AME Roundup Conference Core Shack located at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1.

Display Drill Core will include representative core from the four best holes drilled by the Company at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in 2021 from drill holes spread along a 750 m trend which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m, and the most recent drill announced last week of 1.70 gpt gold over 62.1 m.

Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares

Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares: Advancing Two Top-notch Properties in Ontario

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) provided an update on its Dona Lake and Ogden gold projects in Ontario.

Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares shared, “We've been hitting some really nice stuff at Ogden. We just finished SGH soil sampling and we're in the process of doing deep-section IP. We're going to put all this data together, and we should be able to generate some really good drill targets. In about three weeks, we'll be back in Timmins drilling again. In my opinion, these are two top-notch properties. What more could an investor ask for?”

Franco-Nevada Declares Dividend Increase and Provides Details for Upcoming Release of 2021 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022 (the "Record Date"). This is a 6.7% increase from the previous US$0.30 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 15 th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in Franco-Nevada's IPO in December 2007 are now receiving an effective 10.7% yield on their cost base. The Board of Directors has determined to move its annual dividend reviews earlier in the year than prior practice starting with 2022. The dividend policy will now be reviewed at the beginning of the fiscal year so that any increases to the dividend will be effective for the full fiscal year rather than commencing in Q2 as in prior years. The dividend has been declared in U.S. dollars and the Canadian dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily average rate posted by the Bank of Canada on the Record Date. Under Canadian tax legislation, Canadian resident individuals who receive "eligible dividends" are entitled to an enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit on such dividends.

The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). Participation in the DRIP is optional. The Company will issue additional common shares through treasury at a 3% discount to the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate the discount applicable to treasury acquisitions or direct that such common shares be purchased in market acquisitions at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced. The DRIP and enrollment forms are available on the Company's website at www.franco-nevada.com . Canadian and U.S. registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at www.investorcentre.com/franco-nevada . Canadian and U.S. beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders may potentially participate in the DRIP, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders should contact the Company to determine whether they satisfy the necessary conditions to participate in the DRIP.

Quadro Resources

Quadro Announces Remaining 2021 Assay Results from Staghorn, Central Newfoundland Gold District

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from its 2021 Staghorn gold project, Newfoundland. Further to its November 18, 2021, news release, in which the Company announced the discovery of a new gold zone intersected from the inaugural exploration drill program at its Long Lake property, in Central Newfoundland, Quadro's assays results from four drill holes at Staghorn remained overdue due to assay lab-related delays. After completing the Long Lake drilling, the drill was mobilized to Quadro's Staghorn property where an additional 891 meters were completed in four holes at the southwest end of the Marks Pond zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5339/111824_4ef3ac86740229f4_002.jpg

