Berkshire Hathaway Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) –
Berkshire's operating results for the first quarters of 2026 and 2025 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com . The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment .
Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the first quarters of 2026 and 2025 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders
|
$
|
10,106
|
|
$
|
4,603
|
|
Net earnings includes:
|
Investment gains (losses)
|
|
(1,240
|
)
|
|
(5,038
|
)
|
Operating earnings
|
|
11,346
|
|
|
9,641
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders
|
$
|
10,106
|
|
$
|
4,603
|
|
Net earnings per average equivalent Class A Share
|
$
|
7,027
|
$
|
3,200
|
Net earnings per average equivalent Class B Share*
|
$
|
4.68
|
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding
|
1,438,124
|
1,438,223
|
Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding
|
|
2,157,185,889
|
|
|
2,157,335,139
|
|
* Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500 th of those shown for Class A.
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that we include the changes in unrealized gains (losses) of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains (losses) in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains (losses) include losses of approximately $7.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026 and $7.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025 due to changes during the first quarters of 2026 and 2025 in the amount of unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains (losses) also include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $5.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026 and $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
The amount of investment gains (losses) in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.
An analysis of Berkshire's operating earnings follows (dollar amounts are in millions).
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance-underwriting
|
$
|
1,717
|
$
|
1,336
|
Insurance-investment income
|
|
2,679
|
|
|
2,893
|
|
BNSF
|
|
1,377
|
|
|
1,214
|
|
Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company
|
|
1,114
|
|
|
1,097
|
|
Manufacturing, service and retailing
|
|
3,199
|
|
|
3,060
|
|
Other*
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
41
|
|
Operating earnings
|
$
|
11,346
|
|
$
|
9,641
|
|
* Includes foreign currency exchange gains of $249 million in 2026 and foreign currency exchange losses of $713 million in 2025. Also includes interest and dividend income related to U.S. Treasury Bills and other investments not directly owned by a Berkshire insurance subsidiary or certain non-insurance operating companies of $967 million in 2026 and $869 million in 2025.
On March 31, 2026, there were 1,437,903 Class A equivalent shares outstanding. At March 31, 2026, insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) was approximately $176.9 billion, an increase of approximately $500 million since yearend 2025.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G are included herein.
Berkshire presents its results in the way it believes will be most meaningful and useful, as well as most transparent, to the investing public and others who use Berkshire's financial information. That presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Berkshire shows operating earnings defined as net earnings exclusive of investment gains (losses), impairments of goodwill and intangible assets and other-than-temporary impairments of equity method investments.
Although the investment of insurance and reinsurance premiums to generate investment income and investment gains or losses is an integral part of Berkshire's operations, the generation of investment gains or losses is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Moreover, as previously described, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, we are required to include the changes in unrealized gains (losses) of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains (losses) in our periodic earnings statements. In sum, investment gains (losses) for any particular period are not indicative of quarterly business performance.
About Berkshire
Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, freight rail transportation, utilities and energy, manufacturing, service and retailing. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.
Cautionary Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260502322193/en/
Marc D. Hamburg
402-346-1400