Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Completes Acquisition of OxyChem

Berkshire Hathaway today announced it has completed the acquisition of OxyChem from Occidental for $9.7 billion, subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments. OxyChem is a leading producer of essential chemistry with operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OxyChem is a top three U.S. manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride, chlor-alkali and chlorinated organic chemicals, and calcium chloride. OxyChem's products play an essential role in everyday life, supporting critical applications in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, personal hygiene, and residential and commercial construction. OxyChem will continue to be managed by Wade Alleman, OxyChem president and CEO.
About Berkshire
Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.
