Bayhorse Silver Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Bayhorse Silver Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS,OTC:BHSIF) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") announces that it has elected to participate in the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"), issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators and move to semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order is a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of over 12 months and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. The Company's fiscal year-end is December 31 and will continue to file annual audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31). The Company will continue to remain subject to timely disclosure requirements and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters. The initial period for which the Company will not file a quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. The Company will file its next interim financial report for the six-months ended June 30, 2026 (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026).

This news release has been prepared on behalf of the board of directors of Bayhorse Silver Inc. who accept full responsibility for its content.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO
Toll Free: 866-399-6539, Office: 604-684-3394

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA with a National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver. (Turner et al. 2018) and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Porphyry Copper Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine is a minimum environmental impact facility capable of processing at a mining rate of up to 200 tons/day that includes a state of the art 40 ton per hour Steinert Ore-Sorter that reduces waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has established an up to 60 ton/day mill and standard flotation processing facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework under the Blanket Order, its continued eligibility under the Blanket Order, and the anticipated timings and nature of its future financial reporting obligations. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding: (i) stability in precious metals markets and silver prices; (ii) no further significant macroeconomic shocks or disruptions; (iii) continued market liquidity and investor access to capital; (iv) recovery of investor sentiment in the junior mining sector; and (v) timely receipt of required regulatory approvals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; continued availability of equity capital and financing; extreme market volatility and changes in investor sentiment; general economic, market, and business conditions; macroeconomic shocks and trade policy uncertainty; market liquidity constraints; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals (including from the TSX Venture Exchange); and risk that market recovery timing may differ materially from management expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of risk factors affecting the Company, please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298157

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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