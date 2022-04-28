Bausch + Lomb Corporation a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced the launch of its initial public offering and the commencement of the roadshow for the IPO. A wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health is offering 35.0 million common shares of Bausch + Lomb. The Selling Shareholder also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.25 million ...

BHC:CA,BHC