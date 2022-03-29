Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced it will reduce debt by $200 million through the pay down of its senior secured term loans on March 31, 2022 using cash generated from operations. About Bausch Health Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and ...

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced it will reduce debt by $200 million through the pay down of its senior secured term loans on March 31, 2022 using cash generated from operations.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and "Safe Harbor" Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the reduction of the Company's debt through the paydown of its senior secured term loan, including the amount and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on the Company, including but not limited to its supply chain, third-party suppliers, project development timelines, employee base, liquidity, stock price, financial condition and costs (which may increase) and revenue and margins (both of which may decrease). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-will-reduce-debt-by-200-million-301512236.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC

ANZ Innovators Alimetry and The Clinician Among Five Winners In Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge

Medtronic Australasia, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) — a global leader in healthcare technology — has announced that New Zealand digital health innovators Alimetry and The Clinician were among the five winners in the inaugural Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge (MAIC).

Auckland-based Alimetry is a digital healthcare and medical device startup that develops breakthrough solutions for diagnosing disorders of gastrointestinal function.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Catalytic Data Science Joins Integrated DNA Technologies Align Program

Partners in science unite to deliver cutting-edge next generation sequencing solutions (NGS) to researchers

Global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) welcomes Catalytic Data Science to its Align Program, bolstering IDT's roster of preferred sequencing providers working collectively to advance genomics research. As an Align Program partner, Catalytic Data Science will help drive awareness of IDT's rhAmpSeq™ CRISPR Analysis System to support the scientific community in quantifying the full array of on- and off-target genome editing events in their research. The system, which combines IDT's leading Alt-R™ CRISPR genome editing reagents with innovative data analysis technology, was recognized with a 2021 Life Science Industry Award in the "Most Innovative New Product — Genomics" category by Bioinformatics Inc.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical Announce the U.S. Commercial Launch of XIPERE® For Suprachoroidal Use for the Treatment of Macular Edema Associated with Uveitis

XIPERE ® is the First and Only FDA-Approved Therapy for Delivery via Suprachoroidal Injection

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), and Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD) ("Clearside"), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS ® ), today announced the U.S. commercial launch of XIPERE ® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), the first and only therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, a form of eye inflammation. 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV

Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV's 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Holders of the 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: AUVIP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.21875 per share.

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. places on The Globe and Mail's third-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces first patient implants of investigational implantable tibial neuromodulation therapy for bladder incontinence

TITAN 2 pivotal study to evaluate implantable tibial neuromodulation (TNM) device to help expand patient access to advanced therapy

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the first patient implants in the TITAN 2 pivotal study that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Medtronic's investigational implantable tibial neuromodulation (TNM) device in people with overactive bladder (OAB). The minimally invasive technology stimulates the posterior tibial nerve near the ankle, transmitting electrical impulses that regulate neural activity of the bladder.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×