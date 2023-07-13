Osisko Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Financing of Flow-Through Shares for Gross Proceeds of $3.5 Million

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Bausch Health to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Results on Aug. 3

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) will release its second-quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call

Conference Call Details

Date:
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Time:
8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT
Webcast:

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive a PIN, which will be sent an hour before the conference call.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Mark Maico
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)
(908) 541-2102

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767436/Bausch-Health-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-2023-Results-on-Aug-3

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

Knight Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) (" Knight " or the " Company "),  a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").  Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to 5,999,524 common shares of the Company, being approximately 10% of its public float of 59,995,245 common shares, as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, there were a total of 107,177,220 common shares issued and outstanding. Purchases may commence on July 14, 2023 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and July 13, 2024.  The Company may purchase up to a daily maximum of 23,539 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume of 94,158 common shares, for the last six calendar months).  The common shares may be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. The Company had previously sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 7,988,986 common shares under an NCIB and the Company has, in the twelve months preceding this announcement, purchased such 7,695,125 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted average price per share of $4.99.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Recognized as a "Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion"

For the sixth consecutive year, Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. This honor is the result of Medtronic earning a top score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, which is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion

Medtronic is committed to employees with disabilities and their allies, and to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to thrive in the workplace, and in life. Today's recognition - along with ranking among DiversityInc's 2023 Top Companies for People with Disabilities - validates our work and provides momentum to keep advancing our efforts.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Announces 2023 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners

For Fourth Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the winners of its 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the fourth consecutive year, Salix will be awarding $10,000 each to 10 students living with a GI disease

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OraPharma to Participate in the First-Ever Research and Technology Pavilion Sponsored by Pacific Dental Services at the American Dental Hygienists' Association ) Annual Conference

Oral Health Care Companies Celebrate the 100th ADHA Conference by Highlighting New Data for the Treatment of Periodontal Disease

One of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations. During the three-day conference, OraPharma will share new research that will shape dental hygiene practices for years to come

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Enters Into $600 Million Financing Facility With KKR

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) and KKR today announced that Bausch Receivables Funding LP, an Ontario limited partnership and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health, has entered into a $600 million non-recourse financing facility with KKR and its credit funds and accounts. The facility will be collateralized by certain accounts receivables originated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health

Bausch Health expects to utilize the proceeds from the facility for general corporate purposes. The facility provides access to additional liquidity for a term of approximately five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire CorEvitas

Advances World-Class Clinical Research Capabilities with Leading Regulatory-Grade Registries Platform

Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Talon Metals Drilling Intersects Entirely New Area of Nickel Mineralization

Nextech3D.ai Announces Major Market Expansion of Its 3D Modeling Business Into Gaming & Manufacturing Industries

Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Energy Investing

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Further High-Grade Gold Intercept from Diamond Drilling at Crown Prince Prospect

Gold Investing

Exceptional High-Grade Gold Assays Indicate Potential Buried Intrusion at Everleigh

×