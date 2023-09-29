Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Klimat X

KLX:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb Announces Completion of the Acquisition of XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb") (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (the "Company" or "Bausch Health") (NYSETSX:BHC), today announced it has completed its acquisition of XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%, a non-steroid eye drop specifically approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease focusing on inflammation associated with dry eye, and certain other ophthalmology assets

Under the terms of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb, through an affiliate, acquired XIIDRA® and the other ophthalmology assets from Novartis for up to $2.5 billion, including an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash with potential milestone obligations of up to $750 million based on sales thresholds and pipeline commercialization. Bausch + Lomb also acquired the sales force supporting XIIDRA®. Bausch + Lomb funded the acquisition with the previously announced offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior secured notes due 2028 ("Notes") and $500 million of new term B loans under an incremental term loan facility ("Term Loan Facility"). The issuance of the Notes and the closing of the Term Loan Facility occurred substantially concurrently with the closing of the acquisition.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the announcement or closing of the transactions described in this press release (collectively, the "Transactions") on the market price of the Company's common stock and Bausch + Lomb's ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, other business partners or governmental entities; the impact of the Transaction on Bausch + Lomb's business, financial position and results of operations, including with respect to expectations regarding margin expansion, accretion and deleveraging; the possibility that the expected benefits of the Transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and risks relating to potential diversion of management attention away from Bausch + Lomb's ongoing business operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:
Mark Maico
ir@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2102
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788512/bausch-healths-bausch-lomb-announces-completion-of-the-acquisition-of-xiidrar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC, OTCQB:OTCFF, FRA:2QBO)

Ocumetics Technology: Pioneering Vision Enhancement with the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens


Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Technology


Keep reading...Show less

League of United Latin American Citizens Joins OraPharma in the Fight Against Gum Disease

Partnership Aims to Educate Hispanic Communities About the Signs, Symptoms, and Prevalence of Gum Disease

Collaboration Launches During Hispanic Heritage Month With Activations Featuring Patient Ambassador Alex Rodriguez

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Diabetes announces CE Mark for new Simplera CGM with disposable all-in-one design

The company's newest Simplera™ CGM is 50% smaller than its previous generation with a simple insertion and improved user experience

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for its new all-in-one, disposable Simplera™ continuous glucose monitor (CGM) featuring a simple, two-step insertion process. The company's newest no-fingerstick sensor does not require over tape and is seamlessly integrated with the InPen™ smart insulin pen, which provides real-time, personalized dosing guidance to help simplify diabetes management. Medtronic will begin a phased launch at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 59th Annual Meeting in Hamburg, Germany on Oct. 2-6, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
closeup of stethoscope

What Do Medical Device Companies Do? (Updated 2023)

Medical device companies play a vital role in the life science industry by developing new technologies to match unmet medical needs across both established and emerging healthcare markets.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is the driving force behind increasing innovation in medical technology, from surgical instruments and orthopedics to diagnostics and medical imaging.

In 2022, 41 new medical devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a big jump from the 28 approved in 2021. The agency attributed 2021's low numbers to employee burnout and a strain on resources after a hectic 2020 responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023 is shaping up to be another good year for medical device approvals, with 35 already in the books as of mid-September. However, the final tally is not expected to reach the 63 approvals set in 2020.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS Unveils Commitment To Scale Tech-Enabled Healthcare at Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting

The commitment will form a consortium that brings together cross-sector partners to scale community-based, tech-enabled solutions for underserved patients, families, and communities across the world.

At Medtronic LABS, we're working every day to cultivate a bolder, more equitable, and outcomes-focused global health system for the future. This week, we announced a Commitment to Action to scale tech-enabled healthcare at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

Augustus Minerals Commences RC Drilling at Ti-Tree Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Lithium Investing

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

Resource Investing

Augustus Minerals Commences RC Drilling at Ti-Tree Project

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs MOU with Arca: Seizing Carbon Capture Opportunity

technology investing

Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

×