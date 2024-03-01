Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bausch Health Companies to Present at Cowen Annual Health Care Conference

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced that members of company management will participate at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 5, 2024. The Bausch Health team will be hosting a fireside chat at 12:50 p.m. EST, and a live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website at https:ir.bauschhealth.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the presentation and will be available for a limited time following the event

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Solebury Strategic Communications
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

