First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Revenues of $1.918 Billion GAAP Net Loss of $69 Million Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $732 Million Bausch + Lomb Commences Trading Under "BLCO" Ticker Following IPO 2 Updates Full-Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA 1 Guidance Ranges Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced its first-quarter 2022 financial results. "Our organic 3 growth in the first quarter of 2022 was stable compared to ...

