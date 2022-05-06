Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced its full leadership team and Board of Directors, including Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Appio . 1 Upon completion of the initial public offering of the Bausch + Lomb eye health business, 2 former CEO Joseph C. Papa will assume the role of chairman and CEO of Bausch + Lomb. "It is an honor and privilege to lead Bausch Health at this pivotal time in its history, and I ...

BHC:CA,BHC