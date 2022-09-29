Precious MetalsInvesting News

Bathurst Metals Corp

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 29, 2022 Bathurst Metals Corp. ( the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) announces it has been awarded the required water permit for diamond drilling on the Turner Lake Project.

The water permit is good for three (3) years and a requirement for surface diamond drilling.

The five (5) year drill permit application is nearing completion and will be finalized once the required reclamation bond payment has been received.

About the Turner Lake Project

The Turner Lake project area covers 7,071.97 hectares, which also contains the Main, East and TED gold zones and the Nickel Knob, massive sulphide mineral deposits.

The Main and East gold zones are hosted along a classic Archean age iron/magnesium tholeiitic contact with gold mineralization occurring mainly within a crackle fractured greywacke.

The TED showing occurs in an Archean Age iron formations hosting several +20 gram/tonne gold values in grab samples in area that has not been drill tested.

Visible gold is common in the Main and TED gold zones.

The East gold zone is approximately two kilometres east of the Main gold zone along the same strike. Grab rock samples have returned up to 31.0 grams per tonne gold and the zone has not been drill tested.

Discovered in the 1960s, the Main gold zone has only had 22 diamond drill holes test across the contact from Chevron Minerals in 1986 to 1989 and Northrock Resources Inc. in 2008/2009. Historical diamond drilling results include from Chevron Minerals:

* 28.00 g/t Au over 4.75 metres;

* 12.86 g/t Au over 8.87 metres;

* 15.20 g/t Au over 4.00 metres;

* 10.00 g/t Au over 4.00 metres.

Northrock Resources diamond drilling results included:

* 13.20 g/t Au over 13.00 metres;

* 22.54 g/t Au over 12.00 metres;

* 16.20 g/t Au over   8.50 metres.

* All lengths presented are core lengths.

The Nickel Knob massive sulphide deposit is approximately 1.9 kilometres south of the Main gold zone and has had only limited drill testing consisting of five diamond drill holes. All holes encountered massive sulphides with the best intercept recorded being 1.81 per cent copper, 1.64 per cent nickel over a 14.0-metre core length.

Harold Forzley, chief executive officer and director of Bathurst Metals, commented: " Based on our previous fieldwork results the company is preparing to commence preparations on the 2023 extensive diamond drilling campaign on our flagship Turner Lake Main zone. Bathurst Metals has a strong 34,690-hectare portfolio of 100-per-cent-owned properties in Nunavut employing experienced geotechnical staff familiar with Northwestern Nunavut."

Qualified person

Lorne Warner, PGeo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

Bathurst Metals Corp. Engages Sponsorship Services Consultant

Bathurst Metals Corp. Engages Sponsorship Services Consultant

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV: BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") today announced it has entered into a sponsorship services agreement with Supercharged Stocks Ltd. (operating as The Market Mindset), a B.C. based consulting firm.  Mr. Andrew O'Donnell, the principal of Supercharged, will provide the services on behalf of Supercharged

Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV : BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of a mineral claim totaling 960 Ha in close proximity to the Company's McGregor Lake Project. The Company's 100% owned property is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The new property covers three known uranium occurrences with values reported up to 0.95% uranium. The uranium mineralization is typically fracture controlled, pitchblende and uranoplane associated with quartz +- galena hosted in Hornby Group Sandstones

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Bathurst Metals' New Assays from 2021 Field Work in Western Nunavut including 15.4% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1550 ppm cobalt, 4.06 ppm platinum and 44.5 ppm palladium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMV) (FSE: J1Q) (OTC Pink: BMVVF) announced the final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on its copper-nickel-cobalt-palladium-platinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by President Lorne Warner, who discusses the significance of today's news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bathurst Metals" in the search box.

These two properties, of the company's five 100%-owned properties, are approximately 100 kilometres south of Kugluktuk and consist of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584 hectares. They are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides.

Rock sampling of some of the numerous gossans located high-grade copper, nickel and palladium mineralization, along with high concentrations of cobalt and platinum. Highlights of the assay results from the 2021 Summer Program from each area examined are shown here, including samples of 15.4% and 11.5% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1,440 and 1,550 parts per million cobalt, 4.06% platinum and 44.5 parts per million palladium.

Management believes the 2021 assay results confirm the historic results.

For those of you wanting additional details, there are several more images and tables in the video.

The shares are trading at $0.11. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BathurstMetals.com, contact Harold Forzley, CEO, at hardy@BathurstMetals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110129

Bathurst Metals Corp. 2021 McGregor Lake and Speers Lake Assay Results

Bathurst Metals Corp. 2021 McGregor Lake and Speers Lake Assay Results

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the company has received final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on the Copper NickelCobaltPalladiumPlatinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut . The Company's 100% owned property consists of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584.24 hectares. The properties are approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in the Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada. These properties are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides

