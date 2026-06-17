Bathurst Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C., June 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of units ("Units") of the Corporation at a price of C$0.08 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for up to 18,750,000 Units and for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1.5 million (the "Private Placement").
Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") of the Corporation and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.16 per Warrant Share (the "Exercise Price") for a period of 36-months immediately following the Closing Date (as defined below).
The Corporation expects to close the Private Placement on or about July 24, 2026, or such other date as the Corporation may determine in its sole discretion (the "Closing Date").
The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund ongoing exploration work in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada, operating and administrative expenses, working capital and general corporate purposes.
In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation may pay to certain arm's length parties a commission, finder's fee or similar payment (whether in the form of cash, securities or an interest in assets). Further information regarding such fee, if paid, shall be disclosed in a further news release of the Corporation.
Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The TSXV has not approved the Offering Price or the Exercise Price, and these remain subject to the change. The Shares, Warrants and the Warrant Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
It is expected that certain Insiders of the Corporation (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) may participate in the Private Placement. The participation of Insiders in the Private Placement will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation intends to rely upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on a determination that the fair market value of the Private Placement, insofar as it involves the related parties, does not exceed $2,500,000.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Additional Information
For more information, please contact:
Etienne Gouin-Proulx, Interim CEO
Email: egp@bathurstmetalscorp.com
Phone: 438-492-2427
THE SECURITIES OFFERED HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS. THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
About Bathurst Metals Corp.
Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED and Gela Lake Projects in Nunavut and holds the option to earn a 100% interest in the Peerless Property a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "intend", "may", "will", "expect", and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the receipt of regulatory approvals (including TSXV approvals, the timing thereof, statutory hold periods, the payment of a finder's fee, Insider participation in the Private Placement, the availability of exemptions under MI 61-101 and the principal uses of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The material facts and assumptions include obtaining approval of the TSXV of the proposed Private Placement; the availability of certain prospectus exemptions in respect of the Private Placement; and the intended use of proceeds remaining in the best interests of the Private Placement. The Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
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Neither TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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