Bathurst Metals Announces Change Of Auditor

Bathurst Metals Announces Change Of Auditor

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp
  

Vancouver, B.C., June 17, 2026 TheNewswire Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed De Visser Gray LLP as the Company's auditor effective June 17, 2026.            

 

De Visser Gray LLP was appointed following the receipt by the Company of the resignation of Smythe LLP, effective June 17, 2026. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Smythe LLP and recommended the appointment of De Visser Gray LLP. The Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed De Visser Gray LLP as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

 

The Company sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to Smythe LLP and to De Visser Gray LLP and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each jurisdiction where the Company is reporting, stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice and letters (the "Change of Auditor Package") have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

 

The Change of Auditor Package is available under Bathurst's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lorne Warner"

 President and Director

Bathurst Metals Corp.

 

Additional Information

 

For more information, please contact:

Etienne Gouin-Proulx, Interim CEO

Email: egp@bathurstmetalscorp.com

Phone: 438-492-2427

 

About Bathurst Metals Corp.

Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED and Gela Lake Projects in Nunavut and holds the option to earn a 100% interest in the Peerless Property a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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