Basin Expands Geikie Athabasca Uranium Project

Basin Expands Geikie Athabasca Uranium Project

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Basin Expands Geikie Athabasca Uranium Project

Download the PDF here.

basin energybsn:auasx:bsnuranium investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Developing High-Grade Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Download the PDF here.

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Download the PDF here.

Granted Trollberget Licence Doubling Landholding

Granted Trollberget Licence Doubling Landholding

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Granted Trollberget Licence Doubling Landholding

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Completes Winter Drill Program With Encouraging Results; Plans Significant Summer Drill Program

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Completes Winter Drill Program With Encouraging Results; Plans Significant Summer Drill Program

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: 9O0 , is pleased to announce the completion of the recent winter drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the “ Property ”) which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit.

  • Six holes intercepted uranium mineralization
  • Continuity across the deposit confirmed
  • Drilling expands mineralized footprint

The Property lies 18 km outside the southeastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mill and former mine (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (“ Skyharbour ”) in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the Property (see press release dated December 30, 2024 for details of earn-in).

Keep reading...Show less
Future Fuels

Future Fuels Advances District-Scale Exploration Strategy For the Hornby Basin Uranium Project; Provides Marketing Update

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Dark Star Minerals (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W)

Dark Star Initiates Exploration Program and Announces Filing of Technical Report on Ghost Lake Property Located in the Central Mineral Belt of Newfoundland and Labrador

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Director, President and CEO Jordan Trimble.

Skyharbour Resources Eyes "Next Big Uranium Discovery Story’" in Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) has commenced a 2025 drill program at the Russell and Moore Lakes uranium projects in Saskatchewan.

The company’s president and CEO, Jordan Trimble, considers the 18,000 meter drill campaign the next big step to making major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.

Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

gold investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold and Antimony Project, NZ

Base Metals Investing

Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Battery Metals Investing

Secondary Trading Notice

Precious Metals Investing

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

×