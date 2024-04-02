Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Based on a New Survey, More Than Half of Surveyed IBS/CIC Patients Feel Alone in Their Experience but Also Find That Social Media Helps Create a Community and Inspires Healthcare Provider Conversations

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Fourth Annual Patient Perspectives IBS Impact Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today for IBS Awareness Month announced the results from the fourth edition of its annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). ​Developed as a nationwide survey conducted in partnership with Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll (FDU Poll), more than 850 IBSCIC patients were surveyed to better understand their experiences. The findings illustrate the current behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population

Notably, more than half of IBS/CIC patients surveyed said they feel alone in their experience and try to hide symptoms from family and friends. Additionally, 7 out of 10 respondents stated that their IBS symptoms cause them to skip events. Patients went on to reveal not only do they struggle to talk to their doctor about all of their symptoms, but also that their treatments often do not address the totality of those symptoms. The report unveiled trends related to social media too, suggesting it may bolster a sense of community and inspire more authentic conversations with their healthcare provider.

"For 35 years, we've been working to make a difference in the lives of millions of Americans living with GI disease," shares Nicola Kayel, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Salix. "Our fourth annual IBS Impact Report underscores our steadfast commitment to improving patient lives. The findings of this year's survey highlight the need for more authentic conversation around IBS experiences and impact on daily living. We are confident the findings will encourage more productive dialogue between healthcare providers and their patients, and also across social media platforms where patients can truly foster community."

Patient advocacy group, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), has been at the forefront of these patient conversations since its founding in 1991. President of IFFGD, Ceciel T. Rooker, stated "At IFFGD, we are committed to broadening patient understanding about GI disorders, like IBS, and insights such as those from the 2024 IBS Impact Report by Salix help us raise visibility of the patient experience and validate what we hear from patients firsthand.IBS symptoms change over time and are hard to talk about. The fact that most patients aren't addressing all of their symptoms with their healthcare provider emphasizes that there is work to be done to reduce stigma around this condition.We recommend patients find a healthcare provider that they feel comfortable being open with and that will work with them long-term to manage and treat their IBS."

Additional findings include:

  • 94% of respondents find it helpful when healthcare providers post to social media and the vast majority (92%) say the content of these posts aligns with their understanding of IBS
  • Over 90% of IBS respondents find it informative when people post on social media about what they're going through; seeing posts about IBS helps to normalize it
  • 8 out of 10 respondents think their healthcare providers make them feel comfortable discussing their symptoms, however, 88% typically focus on talking about their primary symptom​
  • Approximately 8 out of 10 surveyed believe their healthcare providers make the best treatment choice for them, while about 2 out of 10 believe they do not
  • More specifically:
    • 96% of IBS-C/CIC respondents want their healthcare provider to understand all the symptoms they are experiencing rather than just the primary one
    • More than three-quarters of IBS-C/CIC patients report their current treatment is not meeting all treatment goals, citing the top 3 unresolved symptoms as bloating, abdominal discomfort and stomach pain
    • 95% of IBS-D respondents want their healthcare providers to ask about how their symptoms impact daily living
    • Roughly 3 in 4 IBS-D respondents report their current treatment was not meeting all treatment goals​ citing the top 2 unresolved symptoms as diarrhea and stomach pain

###

About the Methodology
The survey was conducted online in January 2024 in the U.S. by Fairleigh Dickinson University Polls on behalf of Salix Pharmaceuticals among 852 U.S. residents aged 18+, including 416 who have been diagnosed with IBS-C or CIC, and 436 who have been diagnosed with IBS-D. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. Respondents were compensated for their time up to $4.00. Due to the limitations of this survey, results may not be representative of everyone in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with IBS-C, CIC and/or IBS-D.

About FDU Poll

Since 2001, FDU Poll (a division of Fairleigh Dickinson University) has conducted survey research on issues of public importance. Utilizing best practices in survey methodology, the Poll produces research that is conducted nationally and statewide. Findings from FDU's surveys have been reported on numerous regional, national and international media outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Star-Ledger, as well as local and national broadcast media outlets. The FDU Poll is in the top tier of polls nationwide. Poll aggregator Five Thirty-Eight has released its new rankings of polls ranking FDU 31st in the country, out of more than 500.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and provide health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists, and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.comKevin Wiggins
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785
Gianna Scalera
salixcommunications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2110

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 105588. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials." A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics

CLEO Appoints Partner to Commence U.S. Market Access Program

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of New York- based HcFocus as a key partner for its U.S. market access program.

CardieX Limited

Cardiex Completes HEARTsense Wearable Study and Secures US Wearable Patent

CARDIEX Limited (ASX:CDX) (CARDIEX, the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of two significant milestones in the commercialization of its wearable biomarker technology.

Cleo Diagnostics CEO Richard Allman.

Cleo’s Biomarker Detection Tech for Ovarian Cancer is a Game Changer for Women, CEO Says

Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) CEO Richard Allman says the company’s patented blood test technology will enable the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer and increase the cancer survival rate for women.

“Ovarian cancer, like most solid tumors, can be very successfully treated with surgery if it's caught early,” he said. "The success rate for surgery for Stage 1 ovarian cancer is over 90 percent. And one of the things that we are very excited about is that our prototype test data for early stage cancer is extremely promising. And we are hoping that this technology will be a game changer for women."

As the company moves toward commercialisation of its technology, Allman said it is important to compare Cleo’s products with the existing gold standard methods through clinical studies.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. ranks on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it will be recognized on The Globe and Mail's 2024 Report on Business magazine's fifth annual Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-level Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

The Women Lead Here benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to provide an overview of the largest Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Orchestra BioMed Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update

  • Initiated enrollment of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study evaluating AVIM therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy) in hypertensive pacemaker patients in collaboration with Medtronic, plc (NYSE: MDT) in December 2023
  • Orchestra BioMed and Terumo remain actively engaged to update operational plans and financial arrangements for Virtue ® Sirolimus AngioInfusion TM Balloon ("SAB") development and commercialization for treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease
  • Expected runway of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, including certain potential future proceeds sufficient into 2H 2026, beyond anticipated BACKBEAT top-line results readout

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today reported its full year 2023 financial results and provided a fourth quarter business update.

"2023 was a year of strong momentum for Orchestra BioMed as we made significant progress on our cardiovascular pipeline with the achievement of key regulatory milestones and completion of our successful Nasdaq listing," commented David Hochman, chairman, chief executive officer and founder of Orchestra BioMed. "In December, we initiated the BACKBEAT global pivotal study evaluating our lead program, AVIM therapy, in hypertensive pacemaker patients working alongside our strategic partner Medtronic, the global market leader in cardiac pacing therapies. We see a substantial market opportunity for AVIM therapy in this patient population, as well as in other high-risk hypertension populations."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

