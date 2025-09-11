Baru Gold Identifies Antimony in Resource Area

(TheNewswire)
September 11, 2025 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, B.C. - Baru Gold Corp. (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Baru") and its subsidiary PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS" or the "Company") are pleased to announce the identification of Antimony (Sb) within the Company's Contract of Work Area.
The Company is currently preparing for production operations. As part of this preparation, a Technical Review was completed to plan a resource exploration program. The Technical Review included a comprehensive evaluation of historical geological data, including previously collected drill core samples assays. During this analysis, significant drill intercepts were identified indicating the presence of Antimony — a critical and increasingly valuable metal.
Antimony was detected in 20 drill holes on the Bawone and Binebase ore bodies.
The drill exploration program has now been revised to both expand the existing gold resource and to delineate the antimony mineralization.
While Baru's principal focus remains the development of its gold resource, the intervals of Antimony concentrations had not been fully recognized or assessed in past evaluations.
Historically, exploration programs did not focus on elements like Antimony - they were simply not a priority, " explained Frank Rocca, Chief Geologist at Baru Gold. "Although multi-element assays were conducted, the presence of Antimony wasn't flagged or followed up on because there was no market or strategic interest at the time. The demand for Antimony has increased dramatically. With Antimony now recognized as a critical mineral, it made sense to revisit and reassess our data — and that's exactly what we've done. "
" This revision to the exploration drill program, to prioritize the evaluation of the interval concentrations of Antimony will add a new dimension to our project ," said Terrence Filbert, CEO and Chairman of Baru Gold. " Not only are we moving decisively toward gold production, but we've also uncovered a potential Antimony opportunity that could position us within the global critical minerals supply chain. This aligns Baru with both current commodity demand and long-term strategic trends. It's an exciting time for our shareholders and our team as we prepare for production with a broader vision for value creation. "
About Antimony
Antimony is a semi-metal used primarily in flame retardants, lead-acid batteries, ammunition, and as an alloying material to increase the hardness and mechanical strength of lead and other metals. More recently, it has become strategically important in the production of semiconductors and military-grade alloys, making it a metal of growing interest for supply chain security and technological development.
The U.S. Geological Survey has listed Antimony as a critical mineral , given its limited global supply and key applications in defence and clean energy technologies. There is rising concerns over supply chain stability of Antimony in North America and European markets.
The Company will continue to update shareholders as milestones are achieved in the ramp-up to production operations.
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, CPI-KCMI, Chief Geologist of Baru Gold Corp, and is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.
ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT
The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi with a gold bearing area of approximately 25,000 ha. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 report suitable for mining planning and production schedules for an area within the 65-ha area targeted for initial production. See the Company's " Independent Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia " ( Mining Associates Pty Ltd , February 1st, 2025). Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored.
Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks
The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project. Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.
ABOUT Baru Gold CORP.
Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.
