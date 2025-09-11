Baru Gold Identifies Antimony in Resource Area

(TheNewswire)

September 11, 2025 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, B.C. - Baru Gold Corp. (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Baru") and its subsidiary PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS" or the "Company") are pleased to announce the identification of Antimony (Sb) within the Company's Contract of Work Area.

The Company is currently preparing for production operations. As part of this preparation, a Technical Review was completed to plan a resource exploration program. The Technical Review included a comprehensive evaluation of historical geological data, including previously collected drill core samples assays. During this analysis, significant drill intercepts were identified indicating the presence of Antimony — a critical and increasingly valuable metal.

Antimony was detected in 20 drill holes on the Bawone and Binebase ore bodies.

The drill exploration program has now been revised to both expand the existing gold resource and to delineate the antimony mineralization.

While Baru's principal focus remains the development of its gold resource, the intervals of Antimony concentrations had not been fully recognized or assessed in past evaluations.

Historically, exploration programs did not focus on elements like Antimony - they were simply not a priority, " explained Frank Rocca, Chief Geologist at Baru Gold. "Although multi-element assays were conducted, the presence of Antimony wasn't flagged or followed up on because there was no market or strategic interest at the time. The demand for Antimony has increased dramatically. With Antimony now recognized as a critical mineral, it made sense to revisit and reassess our data — and that's exactly what we've done. "

" This revision to the exploration drill program, to prioritize the evaluation of the interval concentrations of Antimony will add a new dimension to our project ," said Terrence Filbert, CEO and Chairman of Baru Gold. " Not only are we moving decisively toward gold production, but we've also uncovered a potential Antimony opportunity that could position us within the global critical minerals supply chain. This aligns Baru with both current commodity demand and long-term strategic trends. It's an exciting time for our shareholders and our team as we prepare for production with a broader vision for value creation. "

About Antimony

Antimony is a semi-metal used primarily in flame retardants, lead-acid batteries, ammunition, and as an alloying material to increase the hardness and mechanical strength of lead and other metals. More recently, it has become strategically important in the production of semiconductors and military-grade alloys, making it a metal of growing interest for supply chain security and technological development.

The U.S. Geological Survey has listed Antimony as a critical mineral , given its limited global supply and key applications in defence and clean energy technologies. There is rising concerns over supply chain stability of Antimony in North America and European markets.

The Company will continue to update shareholders as milestones are achieved in the ramp-up to production operations.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, CPI-KCMI, Chief Geologist of Baru Gold Corp, and is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi with a gold bearing area of approximately 25,000 ha. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 report suitable for mining planning and production schedules for an area within the 65-ha area targeted for initial production. See the Company's " Independent Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia " ( Mining Associates Pty Ltd , February 1st, 2025). Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored.

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks

The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project. Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.

ABOUT Baru Gold CORP.

Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Baru Gold CORP.

"Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

info@barugold.com

604-684-2183

For investor contacts more information, please contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com

647-725-3888 ext. 702

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Baru GoldBARU:CCTSXV:BARUPrecious Metals Investing
BARU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Vancouver, British Columbia September 11, 2025 Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces private placement of units. Rio Silver Inc. has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13 million units at $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.3-million.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at 15 cents per share for three years from closing. If, following the final closing date of the private placement, the company's common shares close at or above 25 cents on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the shares may trade) for 15 consecutive trading days, the company may accelerate the warrant expiry date by issuing a news release. The warrants would then expire 30 days from the date of that notice.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Brings Company's Total Claims to 491 in Area Housing the Only Rare Earths Producing Mine in U.S.

Move Expands Locksley's Exploration Pipeline Across Antimony, Rare Earths Elements and Polymetallic Prospects

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 11, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,666,667 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Private Placement ').

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that it has significantly expanded its strategic footprint within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor through the staking of an additional 249 claims taking total claims to 491 claims.

Highlights

- 249 additional claims staked, increasing Locksley's strategic footprint to over 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals ground in California's Mojave region

- New ground abuts Locksley's existing tenure and is adjacent to the MP Materials claims which includes the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine, the only producing rare earths mine and processing facility in North America

- Separate claim package located 3km North and along strike of Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Colosseum Mine, encompassing an area with polymetallic and precious metals prospectivity identified from proximal occurrences in USGS geological datasets

- Expands Locksley's exploration pipeline across antimony, REEs and polymetallic prospects, reinforcing the Company's positioning within the U.S. critical minerals thematic

- Claims were prioritised following geological review of historical datasets and developing understanding of the regional geology and mineralisation potential from ongoing geological and structural mapping

- Enhanced optionality for Locksley's Mine-to-Market strategy, which encompasses both upstream project development and downstream critical minerals processing

These new claims are adjacent to Locksley's existing tenement position and adjoin MP Materials landholding which include the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine. In addition, the new claims secure additional acreage abutting the recently identified antimony, rare earth elements (REEs), and polymetallic mineralisation.

Strategic Rationale

The additional claims significantly strengthen Locksley's competitive positioning within one of the most prospective critical minerals regions in the United States. With demand for antimony and REEs underpinned by U.S. supply chain security initiatives, the expanded landholding provides Locksley with a broader platform to advance multiple exploration and development opportunities.

The south-east claims encompass the favourable gneissic geology which hosts the Mountain Pass mine and carbonatites. Significantly, there are substantial regional north to north-west striking structures evident in the magnetic geophysics datasets. These transgress across the areas staked which conceptually have the potential to host pathways for REE bearing carbonatites and be related to other styles of mineralisation.

The Northern claims are 3km directly along strike from Dateline Resources Colosseum Gold Project. In addition, the USGS geochemical database indicates polymetallic and precious metals occurrences in the area immediately adjoining the new northern claims. As such there are multiple commodity opportunities evident within this claim area.

Importantly, several of the new claims directly adjoin the Mountain Pass larger claim package, underlining the strategic significance of Locksley's footprint within the corridor. This positioning enhances potential for both exploration discovery and long-term commercialisation pathways, including downstream processing partnerships in line with U.S. government priorities for supply chain resilience.

Locksley's Technical Director Julian Woodcock, commented:

"This expansion materially enhances our strategic footprint in the Mojave Corridor, a region central to U.S. critical minerals security. With additional ground abutting our existing claims and adjoining the MP Materials Mountain Pass larger claim package, we are exceptionally well positioned to advance a diversified pipeline of exploration and downstream opportunities across antimony, rare earths, other critical minerals and precious metals potential."

Claim Staking

Locksley has completed the claim staking activities and the filing process has been initiated . No competing claims were identified in the areas staked and Locksley is confident that the ground rights will be confirmed in the adjudication process, however the process needs to be completed until mineral rights are granted.

Next Steps

Locksley will prioritise:

- Completing registration activities of the new claims with the required Federal and State Agencies;

- Compilation and integration of new geological data from the expanded tenure;

- Design of stream sediment and rock chip sampling programs across the area with intention to be undertaken in Q4 2025;

- Systematic exploration targeting high-priority antimony, REE and polymetallic anomalies; and

- Advancing permitting activities across the consolidated claim block to fast-track drilling approvals.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QMVY267G



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Related News

gold investing

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

×