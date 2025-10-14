Baru Gold Completes Area Survey in Preparation of Production Plant Construction & Drill Program

(TheNewswire)
TheNewswire - Baru Gold Corp. (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) ("Baru") and its subsidiary PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS" or the "Company") are pleased to report further progress in advancing its production readiness at the Sangihe Gold Project while awaiting approval for the upgrade to production operations.
The Company has successfully completed a multi-week land and aerial survey in the Company's concession area, combining drone-based LiDAR scanning with on-site ground measurements, to produce a high-resolution topographic map of the project.
LiDAR is a remote sensing technology that uses laser pulses to measure distances from the air, producing a detailed 3D representation of the ground surface—even through dense vegetation. When integrated with drone imagery and GPS data, LiDAR allows the mapping of subtle variations in terrain, inaccessible, and steep areas safely, and generate topographical maps at centimetre-levels of accuracy.
This advanced approach provides significantly more precise and comprehensive data than traditional surveys, ensuring that engineering, environmental, and geological teams are all working from the same digital base map.
The survey was carried out to support several key objectives in preparation for the next phase of development: (1) construction of the automated production plant, (2) expansion of resource in the upcoming drill exploration program, and (3) strengthening environmental and compliance foundations before operations begin.
The Electrowinning Elution Column Plant will operate as an automated gold recovery system. This system is specifically designed to optimize the extraction of gold . The engineering and construction teams will utilize the newly completed 3D LiDAR terrain models to identify the most suitable location for the plant's foundation, associated infrastructure, and access roads.
Before construction begins, it is critical to have accurate, high-resolution data on land contours and elevations. This information allows the Company to design an efficient and well-planned site layout , reducing potential construction delays, and minimizing future maintenance or modification costs.
By using this detailed spatial information, Baru Gold can accelerate the construction timeline , streamline the delivery of materials and utilities, and reduce overall build time. The result is a more efficient construction phase, a safer work environment, and a solid technical foundation for long-term plant operations.
Ahead of the upcoming drill expansion program, the new area and surface model will be integrated with the Company's existing geological and drilling data . By combining precise surface topography with subsurface geological information, the Company can better understand how mineralized zones relate to the terrain and structural features of the gold deposit.
The integration of the drone and LiDAR with the geological and drilling data will allow the Company to identify new high-priority drill targets , reduce uncertainty in resource models, and guide future exploration and engineering work with greater confidence. The result will be a more reliable planning for assessment of expanded resource estimates.
By strengthening the geological model and reducing uncertainty, we will have a more precise understanding of the gold resources – supporting stronger economic evaluations and better planning decisions.
Environmental and Compliance Foundation
The survey provides critical information for environmental and safety compliance. The LiDAR and field data measurements provide baseline data for future environmental monitoring.
Baru's environmental team will use the information to develop a comprehensive environmental mapping framework prior to the start of operations. This ensures the Company can track environmental changes and restore the land to its original condition once mining concludes—an important step in responsible and sustainable resource development.
The data will also allow comparison between pre-mining and post-mining landforms, which is essential for rehabilitation.
Mr. Terrence Filbert, CEO of Baru Gold, commented, "Completing this detailed drone and land survey marks an important milestone in our preparation for mine development. The area survey provides the clarity and precision needed for engineering design, regulatory compliance, and environmental stewardship. This work lays the technical foundation to ensure Baru begins construction with accuracy, accountability, and care for the environment and community."
ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT
The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi with a gold bearing area of approximately 25,000 ha. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 report suitable for mining planning and production schedules for an area within the 65-ha area targeted for initial production. See the Company's " Independent Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia " ( Mining Associates Pty Ltd , February 1st, 2025). Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored.
Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks
The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project. Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.
ABOUT Baru Gold CORP.
Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.
