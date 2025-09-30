Baru Gold Advances Production Readiness -- Designs, Prepares for Construction of Automated Gold Production Plant

(TheNewswire)
September 30, 2025 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, B.C. - Baru Gold Corp. (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) ("Baru") and its subsidiary PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS" or the "Company") are pleased to report progress in advancing its production readiness at the Sangihe Gold Project while awaiting approval for the upgrade to production operations.
The Company has successfully concluded a competitive bid and tender for the design and construction of an Electrowinning Elution Column Plant .
An Electrowinning Elution Column Plant is a modern gold recovery facility that automates the extraction of gold from leach solutions. Gold adsorbed onto resin is first separated in an elution column to produce a concentrated gold-bearing solution, which then passes through electrowinning cells where an electrical current deposits pure metallic gold onto cathodes. The process is fully automated, highly efficient, environmentally friendly, and delivers excellent recovery rates.
A leading Indonesian engineering and construction company was awarded the contract to design and assemble the plant, which will be manufactured locally in Indonesia. Producing the plant domestically supports the local economy while reducing costs and delivery times. The electrowinning system is inexpensive costing only a few hundred thousand dollars and can become fully operational within several months.
This strategic decision was led by Baru's Chief Operating Officer, Sri Darmawan , who brings over 30 years of experience working with some of the largest gold mining companies in North Sulawesi. His extensive knowledge of regional conditions, proven technologies for similar ore bodies, and understanding of local contractor capabilities was instrumental in selecting a cost-effective, high-quality solution.
Mr. Terrence Filbert, CEO of Baru Gold, commented, " We are making excellent progress as we prepare for the transition to production operations. While awaiting the remaining approvals for Production Operations, we are effectively using this time to lay the groundwork for rapid implementation . I am preparing for operational readiness while conserving capital, ensuring that once the necessary approvals are granted, the Company can commence gold production without delay.
Finalized design of the planned Electrowinning Elution Column Plant with heap leach (HLP) in background. Forklift shown for scale
Key Highlights of the Production Plant Design
Local Supply Chain: Plant construction and manufacturing will be done within Indonesia, enabling short construction and delivery timeframes while supporting local industries and economy.
Scalable Output: Initial capacity to support production of 1,500 ounces of gold per month, with the ability to double output to 3,000 ounces.
Modular Growth: Each plant is modular in design, meaning individual plants can be expanded to increase output as needed.
Expandable Footprint: Multiple plants can be built across the mining area, giving Baru the ability to rapidly scale production capacity in step with ore extraction.
Operational Efficiency: The Modular Growth and Expandable Footprint design minimize upfront capital costs and allows for streamlined installation and commissioning.
Lower Operating Expenses: Electrowinning uses electricity to recover gold directly, eliminating the need for costly reagents.
Environmentally Friendly: By avoiding reagent-heavy processes, electrowinning reduces chemical consumption and waste generation, minimizing environmental impacts.
ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT
The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi with a gold bearing area of approximately 25,000 ha. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 report suitable for mining planning and production schedules for an area within the 65-ha area targeted for initial production. See the Company's " Independent Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia " ( Mining Associates Pty Ltd , February 1st, 2025). Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored.
Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks
The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project. Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.
ABOUT Baru Gold CORP.
Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.
