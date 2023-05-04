ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

Gold Investing News

Barrick Gold Corporation Closes the Market

Mark Bristow President and Chief Executive Officer, Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX: ABX)  joined Loui Anastasopoulos Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the Company's historic 40-year milestone anniversary.

Barrick is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Their portfolio spans the world's most prolific gold and copper districts and is focused on high-margin, long-life assets.

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid Start to 2023

Designated News Release
FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"Wheaton's high-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets delivered a solid performance to start the year, resulting in revenue of $214 million and robust cash operating margins," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "First quarter production was ahead of Company expectations, and as we continue to see positive developments at a number of our key assets including Salobo and Constancia, we expect to see significant production growth throughout 2023, culminating in a strong second half of the year. Notably, implicit in our five-year annual average production guidance, is an impressive organic growth profile of over 40%, with two-thirds coming from assets already in operation. In addition, our corporate development team remains exceptionally busy evaluating new opportunities, and as always, Wheaton is focused on ensuring our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all of our stakeholders."

Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited – Clarification Announcement

The Board of Impact Minerals Limited (ACN 119 062 261) (ASX: IPT) (IPT) wishes to clarify the following ASX releases, which contained an administrative oversight:

  • an announcement dated 1 May 2023 entitled “PlacementtoRaise$4MillionandExerciseofthe LakeHopeOption”(Announcement);
  • an Appendix 3B – Proposed Issue of Securities dated 1 May 2023 released at 10:51 am AEST (Appendix 3B for Consideration); and
  • an Appendix 3B – Proposed Issue of Securities dated 1 May 2023 released at 11:16 am AEST (Appendix 3B for Deferred Consideration).

IPT provides the following additional information in respect of the Announcement, which uses the defined terms contained in the Announcement unless otherwise provided in this clarification announcement:

"fed" written in gold font, american flag, gold coins

The Fed Hiked Rates — What Happened to the Gold Price?

After an impressive jump to nearly US$2,030 per ounce at 1:20 p.m. EST, the price of gold receded on Wednesday (May 3) following the decision by the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points in its May meeting.

In a unanimous decision, the Fed raised the US central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to a 5 percent to 5.25 percent range. This represents the tenth consecutive increase by the Fed.

The regulators are now indicating they will closely monitor inflation risks and are encouraged by job gains in the past month.

Barsele Announces Plans for Resumption of Diamond Drilling Activities in 2023

Coring to be initiated late May or early June

  • Diamond drilling is budgeted for 3,000 metres (approximately 15 holes) and will test for Intrusive-hosted "Orogenic Gold" and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides.
  • Drilling will commence near the Risberget Zone and will test Orogenic Gold targets in the vicinity of previously intersected gold mineralization, along the southeasterly extension of the 3.6-kilometre Avan–Central–Skiråsen gold trend.
  • The Avan Zone, where high gold grades have been locally encountered, is the second principal target where drill testing will take place.
  • Additionally, drill testing for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide mineralization will take place along the southeastward extension from the Norra VMS Deposit.

Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSXV: BME) (the " Company " or " Barsele ") is pleased to provide an update regarding ongoing exploration activities within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden (the " Barsele Project "). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle "). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay requirement by Barsele until a pre-feasibility study is completed.

From World-Class Asset Base, Barrick Hunts New Opportunities

First Quarter 2023 Results
All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) — The completion of major processing plant maintenance at Nevada Gold Mines, the conversion of the Goldstrike autoclave to a carbon-in-leach process, a much-improved performance from Turquoise Ridge and the steady ramp-up of throughput at Pueblo Viejo's expanded plant will boost production in the second half of the year and keep Barrick on track to achieve its 2023 guidance, the company said today.

Barrick Declares Q1 Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022.

