Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Bombardier Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

BBD.B:CC

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Barrick Announces Investment in Hercules Silver

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX)(" Barrick ") announced today that it has agreed to subscribe for 21,265,370 units (" Units ") of Hercules Silver Corp. (" Hercules ") in a non-brokered private placement (" Private Placement ") at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for total consideration of $23,391,907. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and 0.32 of a common share purchase warrant, where each whole warrant will entitle the holder for a period of two years to acquire one Hercules common share at a price of $1.32 per common share.

Barrick currently owns 5,291,500 common shares of Hercules, representing approximately 2.73% of Hercules' issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the Private Placement, Barrick will hold 26,556,870 common shares of Hercules and 6,804,918 warrants, representing approximately 12.33% of Hercules' issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis, and 15.02% on a partially-diluted basis. Closing of the Private Placement will occur on or before November 8, 2023 or such other date as may be agreed by the Barrick and Hercules, subject in each case to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Private Placement, Barrick and Hercules will enter into an investor rights agreement (" Investor Rights Agreement "). Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement, provided that Barrick maintains an ownership interest in Hercules of at least 5%, Barrick will be entitled to anti-dilution and information rights, as well as a right of first refusal in respect of the sale by Hercules of any interest in its 100% owned Hercules Silver Project, located in Washington County, Idaho. Barrick will also, for a period of three years from the date of the Investor Rights Agreement, either vote its Hercules common shares in accordance with the recommendations of the board or management of Hercules, or abstain from voting on such matters, and be subject to a standstill which will prohibit Barrick from acquiring more than 19.9% of the outstanding Hercules common shares, subject to certain exceptions. Barrick will also be providing certain technical support and expertise to Hercules for the 2024 season and program.

Barrick is acquiring the Units for investment purposes. Barrick may, depending on market conditions and other factors, acquire additional common shares or other securities of Hercules, or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Hercules that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by Barrick in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Kathy du Plessis, whose contact details are included below.

Barrick is a senior gold mining company organized under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. Barrick's corporate office is located at Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, Suite 3700, 161 Bay Street, P.O. Box 212, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1. Hercules' head office is located at 100 King St. West, 1 First Canadian Place Suite, 1600 Toronto, Ontario M5X 1G5.

Enquires:
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information relating to the ownership by Barrick of common shares and warrants of Hercules constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "will", "potential", "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the anticipated closing of the private placement, Barrick's ownership interest in Hercules upon closing of the private placement, the terms of the investor rights agreement, Barrick's provision of technical support to Hercules and Barrick's potential acquisition or disposition of securities of Hercules in the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including material assumptions considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Acquires Newcrest, Successfully Creating World's Leading Gold Mining Business

Historic Mining-Industry Acquisition Sets the Standard for Gold and Copper Mining

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited to create the world's leading gold company with robust copper production.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Panama Update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has issued an update regarding the various Government of Panama bills and unconstitutionality challenges in respect of Law 406, the law that approved the revised concession contract for the Cobre Panama mine. First Quantum has also advised that production at the mine remains uninterrupted at this time, while protests (including certain blockades) have caused disruptions on site as well as shortages in certain supplies.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's press release dated November 3, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Keeps Key Projects On Track and Delivers Another Quarter of Improved Production and Costs

Third Quarter 2023 Results

All amounts expressed in US dollars

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Declares Q3 Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 m at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 m at Golden Summit

  • 40.3 g/t Au over 3 metres
  • 1. 0g/t Au over 100.7 metres
  • Including 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 metres
  • 1.03 g/t Au over 18.8 metres

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") reports it has successfully confirmed the downdip continuity of the Cleary Vein Zone.

Having increased Golden Summit's in-pit resource ounces with its 2020-2022 drill programs from 1.35 Moz to 12.6 Moz Indicated and from 1.58 Moz to 7.7 Moz Inferred, the primary strategy of Freegold's 2023-2024 drill program is to upgrade the resource with new higher-grade targets and infill drilling. Hole GS2330, assays for which have just been received, is an example of strategic infill drilling. It intersected three mineralized intervals, beginning with a high-grade interval of 3.0m @ 40.5 gpt starting 164m downhole, followed by 100.7m @ 1.00 gpT starting 240m downhole and a third intersection that ended in mineralization of 18.2m @ 1.03 gpT, starting 389m downhole. All three intersections were above the Feb 2023 Indicated and Inferred resource grades of 0.92 gpT and 0.85 gpT, demonstrating the potential for the 2023-2024 infill drill program to upgrade the 2023 resource. (Note that the 2020-2022 drill program successfully increased the 2016 pit-constrained resource grade of 0.69 gpT by approximately 23% and expanded total resources).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources: in the shadow of the headframe

Warriedar Resources: in the shadow of the headframe

Description

According to a report released by the Australian Independent Investment Research (IIR), Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX:WA8) holds investment potential due to the expected newsflow from the company's active exploration underway in Western Australia. "As such we expect positive results and steady newsflow, which should drive value in Warriedar, which is currently trading at a relatively low valuation compared to peers," stated the report.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

cleantech investing

Central Perth Location for WA’s First Public Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station

Resource Investing

Vision Blue Resources Signs Investment Agreement for US$40 Million Equity Investment in Mayur’s CLP

Lithium Investing

New Pilbara Lithium Samples Reinforce Turner River Prospectivity with Assays up to 3.8% LiO2

Oil and Gas Investing

Tumbes Basin TEA Update

×