Barrick and Mali Reach Agreement to Settle Disputes

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and the government of Mali have agreed to find a global resolution to the existing claims and disputes between the government and Barrick's Loulo and Gounkoto gold mining companies. Details of the agreement, based in essence on Barrick's original proposals, will be made public once the terms of the settlement have been finalized.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company's mutually beneficial relationship with Malian governments had endured for 30 years and occasional differences with successive regimes had always been amicably resolved.

"The current negotiations have proved challenging but we're encouraged by the government's recognition of the importance of securing the long-term viability of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex as a substantial contributor to the Malian economy. We look forward to working with the government to normalize our long-standing partnership." Bristow said.

Barrick enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

Corporate Presentation - 30 September 2024

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its corporate presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further Strong Extensional Diamond Drill Results from Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold and silver bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits New Price Record, Silver Catching Up at 12 Year High

It was another record-setting week for gold, which neared the US$2,700 per ounce mark on Thursday (September 26). The new milestone came only six days after the metal closed above US$2,600 for the first time.

Gold is now up about 30 percent since January after starting the year at the US$2,040 level, putting it ahead of the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC).

Market participants have also been keeping a close eye on silver, which tends to lag behind gold and then outperform. While the white metal remains far from its all-time peak, this week it passed US$32.60 per ounce, marking a 12 year high.

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION,
DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AU$100 bills.

Astral Resources Funded Through to Final Investment Decision via AU$25 Million Placement

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is funded through to a final investment decision thanks to "firm commitments" to raise approximately AU$25 million via a placement of new company shares.

The amount will be secured across two tranches, with Astral set to issue approximately 263 million new fully paid shares at AU$0.095 each. It has already raised AU$21 million via the first tranche.

The second tranche is subject to shareholder approval, and is anticipated to bring in about AU$4 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Secures $140,000 in Grant Funding for Drilling at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful with two applications in Round 10 of the Tasmanian State Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI).

Keep reading...Show less

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

