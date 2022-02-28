Precious Metals Investing News
Japan Gold Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the Barrick Alliance agreement, and progress following the technical workshops held in November 2021 and January and February 2022.Japan Gold formed a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation in February 2020 to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects in Japan . As part of the agreement Barrick agreed to sole ...

 Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Barrick Alliance agreement, and progress following the technical workshops held in November 2021 and January and February 2022.

Japan Gold formed a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) ("Barrick") in February 2020 to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects in Japan (the "Barrick Alliance") (see February 24, 2020, news release). As part of the agreement Barrick agreed to sole fund a 2-year Initial Evaluation Phase of each project and sole fund a subsequent 3-year Second Evaluation Phase on projects which meet Barrick criteria. Barrick has spent US$5.6 million on the Initial Evaluation Phase from the formation of the Barrick Alliance to the end of 2021.

Barrick has requested an extension of the two-year Initial Evaluation Phase by 6 months to August 31, 2022 due to travel restrictions caused by the global Covid pandemic. Barrick will continue to sole fund all Barrick Alliance activities and not release any of the existing projects until this time (Figure 1).

Joel Holliday, Barrick EVP Exploration stated, "The Barrick Alliance team has run an exceptional field campaign across the majority of the principal hydrothermal districts in Japan over the last two years. Our aim has been to evaluate and screen the full potential of these areas before becoming too focused on specific targets, so it is very rewarding to see the work defining some exciting target areas for the next phase of more detailed work. The time extension will enable us to receive all the data collected across the portfolio and our focus will then be on progressing the most prospective areas through the Second Evaluation Phase."

The Barrick Alliance technical team has defined several significant areas of interest (AOI's) across the Hokusatsu Region in southern Kyushu, and the Kitami Region in north Hokkaido, and is now finalizing staged work programs for these AOI's to be completed over the next 6 months.

Initial Evaluation Phase work programs, comprised of geochemical sampling and geophysical gravity surveys, have been completed over the majority of the 2,113 km2 Barrick Alliance portfolio. These work programs have identified over 40 gold anomalies of high interest and this has driven the expansion of project areas. Final decisions, consequently, have not yet been reached on all 29 project areas due primarily to the significant 42% increase in the Alliance portfolio over the past 2 years. This significant expansion has resulted in pending sample assay-data for some areas, and a lack of sample coverage in more newly acquired areas, all of which are required for a proper evaluation.

John Proust, Chairman & CEO commented, "We appreciate Barrick's thorough and systematic approach toward the evaluation of the 29 projects included in the Barrick Alliance. The 42% increase in the area of the portfolio is primarily a result of the identification of over 40 gold anomalies in areas of interest, generated by the work completed over the past 2 years and associated expansion of the project areas. This bodes well for the prospectivity in these areas. We look forward to diligently completing the Barrick Alliance project evaluations and supporting Barrick's decision on the projects that will be advanced to the Second Evaluation Phase."

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Country Manager, Andrew Rowe, BAppSc, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information please contact:
John Proust
Chairman & CEO
Phone: 778-725-1491
Email: jproust@japangold.com
Website: www.japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2021 and 2022 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint-venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/115062_f6bfeea6845d1ba6_001.jpg

Figure 1: Barrick Alliance and Japan Gold independent projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/115062_f6bfeea6845d1ba6_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115062

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Japan Gold TSXV:JG Gold Investing
JG:CA
Japan Gold

Japan Gold

Japan Gold's Company Highlights

  • First-mover status as an international gold explorer in Japan
  • 30 gold exploration projects in the safe and stable jurisdiction of Japan
  • Projects host over 40 past-producing mines with high-grade gold mineralization
  • Country-wide alliance in Japan with the Barrick Gold Corporation
  • Newmont Corporation as a significant shareholder
  • Management team with extensive local knowledge

Overview

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG) is a gold exploration company with a vast portfolio of 30 gold projects across the island nation of Japan. Japan Gold's leadership team has long recognized the potential for gold exploration in Japan. When the Japan Mining Act was amended in 2012 for the first time, allowing foreign mineral companies the ability to hold exploration and mining permits, Japan Gold was the first foreign mineral exploration company to seize this opportunity.

Japan Gold is the only foreign mineral exploration company to focus solely on gold exploration in the country and has gathered a large portfolio of projects that collectively host over 40 past-producing gold mines and workings which were all shut down during World War II due to a government moratorium on gold mining.

Keep reading... Show less
Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from eight additional scout drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect. Drilling has continued to encounter high-grade vein intersections along an 800 m open ended strike zone, following the success of three initial scout drill holes reported in September 2021 (see Japan Gold news release September 14, 2021). The Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, which contains the Ryuo Prospect, is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance (Figure 1).

Highlights: Drill holes IKDD21-004 to IKDD21-011 all successfully intersected gold-mineralized vein structures including the following notable results (all intervals are down-hole lengths):

Keep reading... Show less
Japan Gold 2021 Year End Update

Japan Gold 2021 Year End Update

 Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Company activities at year end. Japan Gold's most productive year has been 2021, notwithstanding the global COVID 19 pandemic. The Company has operated successfully without any health and safety issues. The dedicated Japan Gold team has been committed to excellence and has surpassed Company expectations with the volume and quality of work completed across all elements of the business, and this is a credit to all involved.

Japan Gold is well funded to continue to advance its 2022 Barrick Alliance work programs with an initial approved USD $4 million from Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"). With internal capital from the July 2021 CAD $17 million equity financing, the Company is also well positioned to advance its two independently held projects.

Keep reading... Show less
Japan Gold Strengthens Board of Advisors and Management Team

Japan Gold Strengthens Board of Advisors and Management Team

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Toru Tokuhisa to the Board of Advisors and Mr. Yoshio Nojima as the General Manager of Business Administration.

Mr. Toru Tokuhisa

Keep reading... Show less
ian burney

Ian Burney, Michael Carrick and Tanneke Heersche Join the Japan Gold Board at the 2021 AGM, Revised Date for Investors Webinar

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021 (the "AGM"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated September 13, 2021 were elected as independent directors of the Company. Ian Burney, Michael Carrick and Tanneke Heersche have joined the Board of Directors.

Ian Burney

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:JG

Japan Gold Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting and Investors Webinar

 Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") virtually on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Management will host a live webinar to discuss the Company's ongoing progress and the appointment of new Directors. The discussion will be followed by an open question and answer period.

To register for the AGM and webinar, please follow the link below:

Keep reading... Show less
Gold Bull surface sampling defines new drill target at Sandman

Gold Bull surface sampling defines new drill target at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that lag geochemical sampling of the Windmill target area has defined a strong anomaly at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Discovers Gold Mineralization at Past Producing Copper Mine in Portugal; Drills 5.87 g/t Au Over 2 m, Near Surface

Goldplay Discovers Gold Mineralization at Past Producing Copper Mine in Portugal; Drills 5.87 g/t Au Over 2 m, Near Surface

TSXV:AUC) (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the results of the first drill hole completed on the historical Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis or the Project") in Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the 73.2 km2 Barrancos exploration license and other two projects held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest (see Company's news release dated June 23, 2021 for more details

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
BALD EAGLE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DATA COMPILATION AND REBRANDED CORPORATE PRESENTATION

BALD EAGLE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DATA COMPILATION AND REBRANDED CORPORATE PRESENTATION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp., (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive historical data compilation for the Company's recently acquired Hercules Silver Property located in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho USA (" Hercules ", or the " Property "). The historical data comprises IP geophysics, soil geochemistry, geological mapping, and 301 holes drilled on the Property from the period 1965 to 1988. The data was scanned from physical drill logs, maps and reports which were held in storage for over 30 years by the Hercules' former project geologist. The scanned information has been imported into a digital database where all of the exploration data on the Property is now stored. Compilation maps have been produced from the data, which are featured in the full news release available on the Company's website and the newly updated corporate presentation, both of which are available for download at the following links:

Keep reading... Show less
Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that EM Strategies-A Westland Resources Inc. Company has been retained to provide long-range environmental planning advice and services for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada.

2022 drilling will proceed under the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the wholly-owned private ground.

Keep reading... Show less
Titan Minerals Logo

More High-grade Gold & Silver at Dynasty

Titan (ASX:TTM) is pleased to advise that it has received assays for a further 30 diamond holes and 5 trenches from the Cerro Verde prospect within its Dynasty Gold Project in Southern Ecuador.

Keep reading... Show less
flags for russia and ukraine against dark sky

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Spikes, Then Falls; Can Silver Hit US$50 in 2022?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Spikes, Then Falls; Can Silver Hit US$50 in 2022? youtu.be

The gold price spiked this week as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine boiled over.

After starting the five day period just below the US$1,900 per ounce level, the yellow metal leaped rapidly to about US$1,970 in the early hours of Thursday (February 24). The major move for gold came as Russia launched what Ukraine has called a "full-scale invasion," with investors rushing toward the safe-haven asset.

At the same time, global equity markets sank, including the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC). Bitcoin also took a hit, prompting questions about its utility in times of crisis.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×