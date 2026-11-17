While 91% report higher costs, nearly half plan to expand, with many looking to technology and talent to help drive growth
Key points
- Nine out of 10 business owners say costs have increased over the past 12 months, up from 77% last year.
- AI is increasingly embedded in operations: 84% report using AI and, among users, 68% expect it to help increase revenue during the year ahead.
- 39% of business owners plan to hire additional employees over the next 12 months.
Despite widespread cost pressures, small and mid-sized businesses are continuing to invest in expansion, technology and talent, according to the 2026 Bank of America Business Owner Report. In the face of persistent inflation and economic uncertainty, nearly half (49%) plan to expand their business and 58% expect revenue to increase over the next 12 months.
"Business owners are showing remarkable adaptability as they navigate uncertainty and an environment where many costs continue to rise," said Sharon Miller, president of Business Banking at Bank of America. "What stands out is that they are not standing still – they are continuing to invest in their businesses, seek financing, hire talent and embrace technologies like AI to help drive efficiency and growth. That combination of resilience and forward-looking investment is encouraging."
Among the key findings from this year's survey
- 91% of owners say their costs have increased over the past 12 months, up from 77% last year.
- 75% are concerned about further inflation during the year ahead.
- 79% raised prices over the past year; among those who did, the average increase was nearly 13%.
- 42% of business owners are confident their local economy will improve, compared with 34% for the national economy and 29% for the global economy.
- Cooling inflation (58%) and lower interest rates (54%) are the factors most commonly cited as likely to increase confidence in the national economy.
- Supply chain disruptions appear to be easing, although 69% still report an impact, down from 75% last year.
- 27% of businesses changed at least one supplier over the past year, most commonly because of supplier price increases (55%), faster delivery and logistics needs (38%), capacity and inventory challenges (34%), and geopolitical concerns such as tariffs and trade policy changes (33%).
- Bank of America Institute's October Business Checkpoint also highlighted continued logistics spending pressures. Logistics spending growth per client was four times as high for small businesses (12.7% year-over-year) as for mid-sized firms (3.2% YoY).
AI moves further into the mainstream
AI adoption continues to accelerate, with 84% of business owners reporting that they use it in some capacity. Of those, the most common applications are marketing and advertising (52%), data analysis and business insights (41%), operations and workflow automation (33%) and customer service (31%).
- Nearly all current AI users (94%) say AI has positively contributed to their business in at least one way over the past 12 months. Among businesses currently using or planning to use AI, 68% expect it to increase sales and revenue over the next year and 66% expect it to enhance customer experience. Meanwhile, 36% anticipate cost savings through greater efficiency.
- AI-related spending growth among mid-sized firms has recently exceeded that of small businesses – approximately 20% YoY compared to 18% YoY in August – according to Bank of America Institute.
- 61% report increased use of digital tools over the past year, such communication platforms, project management software, accounting systems, CRM, social media management tools, and others.
- 89% are planning to make at least one digital investment over the next year, led by AI tools (50%) and marketing technology (43%).
Technology and talent grow together
Business owners do not necessarily see technology investment and hiring as competing priorities. Among those using or planning to use AI, 60% believe AI will shift employees into new or redesigned roles and 52% expect it will require hiring additional staff to manage AI tools. By comparison, 33% believe AI is likely to reduce headcount.
Overall, 39% plan to hire additional employees over the next 12 months, while 49% expect to maintain current staffing levels and just 4% anticipate reducing headcount. Of those planning to hire, customer service representatives (28%), IT staff (26%) and marketers (25%) top the list of anticipated hires.
Labor shortages continue to affect many businesses, though the challenge may be easing. Just over half of business owners (55%) report that labor shortages are impacting their business, down from 61% last year. Among those affected, the most common consequences are working longer hours due to staffing shortages (52%), raising wages to attract talent (41%) and difficulty filling job openings (33%).
Business owners are also investing in existing employees. Nearly two-thirds (66%) increased wages, benefits or both over the past year. And 86% identify at least one area where employees could improve their skills, with AI and emerging technology skills the most-cited gap at 36%. Among those identifying skill gaps, 60% are investing in training or professional development.
Succession planning gains ground
Nearly two-thirds of business owners (64%) now report having a succession plan in place, up from 60% last year. Among those with plans, the most common paths are transitioning the business to a family member (29%) or selling to a strategic buyer (25%).
Bank of America is the nation's top small business lender, according to the FDIC.
About the 2026 Bank of America Business Owner Report
Ipsos conducted the 2026 Bank of America Business Owner Report survey online between August 7 and August 20, 2026, using a pre-recruited online sample of business owners. Ipsos contacted a national sample of 849 small business owners in the United States with annual revenue between $100,000 and $4,999,999 and employing between two and 99 employees. Ipsos also interviewed a national sample of 250 medium-sized business owners in the United States with annual revenue between $5,000,000 and $49,999,999 and employing between two and 499 employees. The final results for the national small, medium-sized, and combined (small and medium-sized) business owner samples were weighted to their respective national benchmark standards for size, revenue and region.
Bank of America Institute
Bank of America Institute is dedicated to uncovering powerful insights that move business and society forward. Established in 2022, the Institute is a think tank that draws on data and analyses from across the bank and the world to provide timely and original perspectives on the economy, sustainability, and global transformation. The Institute leverages the depth and breadth of the bank's proprietary data, from nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients, $4.52T in total payments in 2025 and $1.2T in consumer and wealth management deposits. From this robust data set, the Institute provides a unique perspective on the health of the economy. It also elevates thought leadership from throughout the bank that addresses long-term trends and shares these findings with the general public.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Reporters may contact
Susan Atran, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.599.3300
susan.atran@bofa.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation