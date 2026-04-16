Bank of America Announces Redemption of Euro1,500,000,000 1.776% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due May 4, 2027

Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on May 4, 2026 all €1,500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 1.776% FixedFloating Rate Senior Notes, due May 4, 2027 (ISIN: XS1602547264; Common Code: 160254726) (the "Notes"). 

The Notes were issued under the Bank of America Corporation U.S. $65,000,000,000 Euro Medium-Term Note Program. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to the Optional Redemption Amount of €1,000 per €1,000 Calculation Amount (as specified in the Amended and Restated Final Terms dated May 8, 2018), plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of May 4, 2026. Since May 4, 2026 is not a business day (as defined in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes), the redemption price for the Notes will be paid on the next succeeding business day, May 5, 2026. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made in accordance with the applicable procedures of Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking, S.A.

Citibank, N.A., London Branch is the Principal Agent for the Notes and Citibank Europe plc is the Registrar for the Notes.

Bank of America Corporation will request the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") to cancel the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the FCA and the London Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") to cancel the admission to trading on the regulated market of the Exchange as soon as practicable after the redemption date.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of our subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-announces-redemption-of-1-500-000-000-1-776-fixedfloating-rate-senior-notes-due-may-4--2027--302744100.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bank of americaBACnyse:bacfintech investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Related News

gold investing

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

energy investing

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

gold investing

Strategic Agreement Executed for Goldfields Drill & Blast Open Pit Mining Services

energy investing

Completion of Placement