High-grade silver-in-soil up to 305 ppm Consolidation of district through the acquisition and staking of an additional 2,116 acres, bringing total contiguous land position up to 4,256 acres. New soil sampling verifies historically reported soil survey values of silver, lead and zinc. New high-grade zone discovered below cover increases total strike length to over 5.5 kilometers. Largest and highest-grade soil ...
  • High-grade silver-in-soil up to 305 ppm (8.9 ounces per short ton)
  • Consolidation of district through the acquisition and staking of an additional 2,116 acres, bringing total contiguous land position up to 4,256 acres.
  • New soil sampling verifies historically reported soil survey values of silver, lead and zinc.
  • New high-grade zone discovered below cover increases total strike length to over 5.5 kilometers.
  • Largest and highest-grade soil anomalies remain untested at Belmont South and Grade Creek; Future drill programs to test these targets.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (FSE: 6W0) is pleased to report new zones of high-grade silver, lead and zinc values in soil samples. These discoveries were made during a regional geochemical sampling program at the Company's 100% owned Hercules Silver Project in the Heath Mining District of Idaho (" Hercules ", or the " Property "). Figures 1-4 illustrate the combined historical and 2021 sample results for silver, zinc, lead and manganese.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

View Full News Release with Figures:

https://baldeaglegold.com/news-page/bald-eagle-announces-high-grade-soil-sample-discoveries-extension-of-strike-length-of-hercules-silver-deposit-with-newly-identified-silver-mineralized-zones

Subsequent to the acquisition of the Property, the Company acquired the neighbouring Leviathan property and staked additional ground covering a total contiguous land position of 4,256 acres. Following this district-scale land consolidation, the Company conducted a regional geochemical sampling program, which consisted of 1,575 soil samples across the current and expanded land package. The program comprised confirmation sampling over a 640-acre historical survey grid and also over the full 4,256-acre consolidated project area. The new sampling verified strongly anomalous silver values reported by historical operators in the 1970's and 1980's. Additionally, it discovered an important extension of the silver-lead-zinc bearing Hercules Rhyolite over 2.6 kilometers southeast of the Belmont Zone. This extends the total strike length to upwards of 5.5 kilometers of favorable high-grade silver host rock, materially increasing the exploration potential of the Property. This newly acquired information, together with the 3D model comprising approximately 300 historical drill holes, will provide the Company with the key information needed to design its future drilling plans.

Management Commentary

Chris Paul , CEO and Director of the Company, comments: "Our new sampling results highlight the scale of silver mineralization at Hercules and demonstrate the potential for high grade mineralization far beyond the limits of historical drilling. These are very high soil geochemical values. 1,063 of 3,397 historical and 2021 soil samples grade 5.0 ppm or higher across the 4,256-acre consolidated project area. Continuous zones of strong silver grades in historical drilling at the Hercules Adit and Fishpond Zones are associated with soil anomalies of up to 1 ounce per ton silver (35 ppm), while several multi ounce silver in soil anomalies remain to be tested elsewhere on the Property. South of the Belmont Zone, a cluster of soil samples on the order of several hundred ppm remains to be adequately drill-tested. A 600 meter long coincident IP geophysical and soil anomaly between Hercules Ridge and Grade Creek currently represents the largest untested soil anomaly on the Property, with values consistently exceeding 1 ounce per ton silver (35 ppm). Finally, the new high-grade soil discovery 2.6 kilometers southeast of Belmont brings the total target strike length on the Property to 5.5 kilometers and demonstrates the significant scale of silver mineralization at Hercules.

Select High-Grade Soil Samples

The 2021 and historical soil programs cover areas disturbed by previous exploration and mining activities; and as a result, some values may be upgraded or downgraded in these areas to an extent which is difficult to quantify. Silver geochemical values from the 2021 survey range from nil to a high of 305 ppm. The table set forth on the following page highlights some of the select historical and 2021 soil samples returned from the Project.

Table 1 – Select High-Grade Soil Sample Values

SURVEY YEAR

ZONE

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

1977 Historical Survey

Belmont South

604

NR

NR

NR

1977 Historical Survey

Belmont South

224

NR

NR

NR

1977 Historical Survey

Belmont South

168

NR

NR

NR

1977 Historical Survey

Belmont South

73

NR

NR

NR

2021 Bald Eagle

Belmont South

305

1,502

3,289

3,481

2021 Bald Eagle

Belmont South

165

1,073

2,950

2,743

1987 Historical Survey

Grade Creek

130

1,500

3,400

2,700

2021 Bald Eagle

Grade Creek

89

188

3,559

3,526

1987 Historical Survey

Grade Creek

75

1,200

390

1,700

1987 Historical Survey

Grade Creek

62

380

1,000

1,100

1987 Historical Survey

Grade Creek

62

1,400

1,500

2,200

2021 Bald Eagle

Grade Creek

73

201

4,055

28,230

2021 Bald Eagle

Grade Creek Extension

67

303

2,961

3,560

2021 Bald Eagle

Fishpond

14

243

>10,000

548

2021 Bald Eagle

Fishpond

82

498

758

1,649

1977 Historical Survey

Fishpond Untested Extension

560

NR

NR

NR

2021 Bald Eagle

Haystack

80

316

1,160

1,380

2021 Bald Eagle

Hercules Ridge

70

369

680

2,092

2021 Bald Eagle

Eastern Porphyry Target

6.2

3,175

35

233

2021 Bald Eagle

New Southern Discovery

1.8

84

8,260

20,470

NR = No Assay Reported. Historical Sample

In addition to the strong silver values ranging up to 8.9 troy ounces per ton (305 ppm), the 2021 soils also contain high values of zinc up to 20,470 ppm (~2%), lead up to 8,260 ppm (~0.8%), manganese up to 38,571 ppm (~3.9%), copper up to 3,175 ppm (~0.32%), and molybdenum up to 38 ppm, spanning a total strike length of 5.5 kilometers, and highlighting the large and high-grade nature of the carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style mineralization at the Project. The closest analogy to the style of mineralization is the Hardshell deposit, part of the Hermosa-Taylor CRD deposit in Arizona . This asset was purchased in 2018 by South32 Limited from Arizona Mining Corp. in a cash deal valued at C$2.1 billion .

High-Grade Silver in Soil Values Confirmed

Strong silver-lead-zinc values reported in historical soil samples between the Belmont and Grade Creek Zones on the Property, which reach up to 605 ppm silver (17.6 troy ounces per ton) in soil have now been confirmed by the Company. The 2021 regional geochemical survey overlaps the historical grid area and confirms the high-grade values reported historically, with 20 soil samples grading over one troy ounce per ton (35 ppm) and 96 samples grading over 10 ppm in soil. Where they overlap, the program results for silver, lead and zinc were compared with a Micromine TM paired data analysis, producing scatterplots that demonstrate comparable results in each campaign.  While the expected and actual variances of individual samples is high, anomaly contours separately generated with each campaign are also broadly coincident.

Figures 1-4 illustrate the combined historical and 2021 sample results for silver, lead, zinc and manganese. The favourable rhyolite host unit responsible for the strong soil grades remains open under cover in both directions, with a major new discovery of outcropping rhyolite now revealed 2.5 kilometers to the southeast, where erosion has partially removed the overlying basalt cover.

Hercules Rhyolite Extension Discovered 2.5 Kilometers to the Southeast

Silver-lead-zinc-manganese mineralization has previously been defined as far southeast as the Belmont Zone, which returned historical drill intercepts of up to 62.5 meters of 70.1 ppm silver and 0.14% zinc in hole 84-4. A north-south trending zone of mineralization was discovered in the final two years of historical drilling at the Belmont Zone in 1983 and 1984. Despite strong silver intercepts in the discovery holes, depressed silver prices at the time precluded any further drilling. The best soil anomaly at Belmont South remains untested, including both historical and 2021 soil sample values grading up to 165 ppm, 168 ppm, 224 ppm, 305 ppm, and 604 ppm (~17.6 ounces per ton in soil).

Southeast of the Belmont Zone, post-mineral cover had precluded any further exploration drilling along strike. However, in late 2021, a reconnaissance soil sampling line detected the geochemical signature of the favourable host rhyolite, with high-grade lead-zinc-manganese. This is approximately 2.5 kilometers to the southeast of Belmont . The new discovery is exposed only by a small and discrete erosional window through the basalt, which went completely undetected by all previous workers. Soil samples over the new discovery returned zinc values of up to 20,470 ppm (~2%), lead up to 8,260 ppm (~0.8%), silver up to 1.8 ppm and manganese up to 20,501 ppm (~2%), evidencing the characteristic rhyolite-hosted CRD style signature of mineralization on the Property. The discovery adds a minimum of 2.5 kilometers of completely untested strike and likely continues well southeast from its discrete surface exposure.

Best Target on the Property at Grade Creek Remains Untested

The Grade Creek target is situated in the north of the project area where the Hercules Rhyolite dips below the overlying Brownlee sedimentary rock cover. Some of the strongest silver-in-soil grades on the Property occur at Grade Creek, ranging up to 130 ppm with 14 samples over 50 ppm silver-in-soil. New sampling also returned the strongest zinc value ever taken from a soil sample on the Property, returning 28,230 ppm (~2.8%) zinc. Grade Creek also returned the highest manganese value of 38,571 ppm (~3.9%), as well as lead values of up to 5,200 ppm (~0.52%) and copper values of up to 1,200 ppm (0.12%), all of which are closely associated with silver mineralization on the Property. The new sampling demonstrates that the strongest soil grades and best targets on the Property remain to be tested. The Hercules Rhyolite is open to the northeast of Grade Creek, where it trends under Brownlee sedimentary rock cover.

Sampling Methodology

Samples were collected at 50-meter grid spacings over areas of known mineralization and 100-meter spacings outside of that. Reconnaissance style traverses were also conducted at 100-meter sample spacings in further reaching areas of the Property. Samples were collected with the use of dutch soil augers, with an effort made to consistently sample the same B horizon material at each sample site. The B horizon typically occurs at approximately 10-30 centimeters depth on the Property and is composed of silt-size material with elevated levels of clay and iron and manganese oxyhydroxides. The B horizon soil is known to preferentially adsorb trace metals such as silver, lead and zinc and is often the preferred sample media in mineral exploration surveys. Following collection, the samples were bagged, dried and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, BC for analysis.

QAQC

All soil samples were prepped and analyzed at MSA Labs laboratory in Langley, B.C. MSA Labs inserts internal quality control standards, duplicates and blank samples at set frequencies. Samples were dried and sieved to -180 micron (80 mesh). Following preparation, soil assays were determined by IMS-131 method. A 25g aliquot of the prepared pulp is cold digested with HNO3, then HCl is added and the sample is heated at 130˚C for 40 minutes. Digestion is carried out in disposable plastic bottles to eliminate cross-contamination from digestion vessels and heated via graphite block for even heating. The resulting solution is analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES for 51 elements and is corrected for inter element spectral interferences.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Donald E. Cameron , MSc, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining. Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc., a QP Member of the Mining & Metallurgical Society of America and an independent "Qualified Person" for Bald Eagle within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").  To the best of his knowledge, the technical information pertaining to the Hercules Silver Property, and discussion of it as disclosed in this news release is neither inaccurate nor misleading. Some of the technical information presented in this news release was collected prior to enactment of NI 43-101 and comprises paper records maintained by various companies that conducted exploration work on the Property.  Details of the geochemical sampling methods, security, assaying, and quality control methods used in the generation of this historical technical data are unknown to Bald Eagle Gold Corp.; however, in Mr. Cameron's opinion, the historical geochemical sampling results are verified by the Bald Eagle Gold Corp. sampling program for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that the Company maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work; risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF BALD EAGLE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE BALD EAGLE MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c1666.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

BIG:CA
Bald Eagle Gold

Bald Eagle Gold

Overview

It can be difficult finding a viable asset to develop for emerging mining and exploration companies. Luckily, the right management team operating in the right jurisdiction can push even junior players into the big leagues.

One of the US' most prolific mining districts is Nevada. According to the Fraser Institute, the state ranks as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. Nevada hosts the perfect mix of existing infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and favorable warm weather year-round, which presents emerging mining companies with exceptional discovery potential and economic prospects.

Bald Eagle Gold (TSXV:BIG, OTCBQ:BADEF, WKN:A3DEW9, FSE: 6W0) is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring gold districts in North America. The company is currently developing its high-quality Hot Springs gold property in Nevada, which leverages a stable operating environment, rich resource networks and widespread mineralization.

The company's management team and board have a successful track record of growing companies through formation, listing, development and exit. Collectively, the team has raised over US$405 million in capital with companies such as UNX Energy (TSX:UNX), IC Potash (TSX:ICP), Namaste Technologies (TSXV:N) and Khiron Life Sciences (TSXV:KHRN).

With Bald Eagle Gold, the leadership team applies its expert exploration experience and technical skills to develop new highly prospective mineral exploration projects. This management team primes the company for growth and mining success.

Bald Eagle Gold has generated a high-quality pipeline through long-standing relationships with local operators, key decision-makers and market participants. These connections help Bald Eagle advance its objective to acquire, expand and enhance its asset's resources to reserves over the early stages of its current commodity cycle.

The Hot Springs property is a historically explored property with a significant source of gold mineralization first discovered in the 1890s. The property hosts two main targets: the Dutch Flats shear zone and the mid-Paleozoic calcareous and limestone zones.

bald_eagle_mpa1

The project's exploration history for the project is primarily shallow drilling and surface sampling, with the discovery of quartz-gold nuggets at surface. Bald Eagle theorizes that much of the high-grade gold discovery lies deeper into the property. The company is excited to explore its multiple drill targets across the property. The Battle Mountain and Getchell-Comstock gold trends intersect through the district and host world-class epithermal and Carlin-type deposits. Eighteen mines have been discovered across the district — including mines ones from well known companies such as Hecla (NYSE:HL), Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX) — and considerable exploration and development potential remains.

The company's goal is to expand its portfolio of high-grade mineral assets through organic exploration and development. Immediate plans for the Hot Springs property involve developing new geologic models to test the property and continuing drilling to uncover the property's discovery possibilities at depth.

In 2021, Bald Eagle received TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approval for the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the Hercules Silver Property located in Washington County, Idaho. The Hercules Property is a significant brownfield land package of nine square kilometers within the underexplored Cuddy Mountain Mining. Its silver-rich terrane has been prospected for silver occurrences since the late 19 th century, with six historically identified silver-mineralized zones. Hercules Silver has historic drill intercepts including hole 80-13 with 10.7 meters of 825 grams/tonne (“g/t") silver, hole PH 42 with 29.3 meters of 259 g/t silver and hole PH 33 with 14.6 meters of 562 g/t.

Bald Eagle Gold's Company Highlights

  • Bald Eagle Gold is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring, acquiring and operating highly prospective gold assets in North America, focused primarily on Nevada.
  • Its impressive management team has collectively raised over US$405 million in capital and has a proven track record of success.
  • In 2018, Nevada's production of gold was approximately 5.58 million ounces, representing approximately 83 percent of U.S. total gold production.
  • The company's flagship gold asset is its Hot Springs gold property. The asset hosts high-grade gold mineralization and strategically positions the company around well-known gold mines as well as Carlin-type and epithermal gold deposits.
  • Eighteen gold mines have been discovered within 100 kilometers of the Hot Springs property, including ones from well-known mining companies such as Hecla, Newmont and Barrick.
  • In March 2021, Bald Eagle Gold began trading on the TSXV.
  • The company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Leviathan Property in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho USA. The Leviathan is located immediately east of and adjoins the Company's recently acquired Hercules silver property.

Bald Eagle Gold's Key Projects

Hot Springs Property

The Hot Springs property spans 11,894 acres and is strategically located at the intersections of Getchell-Comstock and Battle Mountain, which is part of gold trends found in the prolific Arkosic Triangle in Nevada. The trend hosts well-known gold mines as well as Carlin-type and epithermal gold deposits.

Historical exploration of the property confirms multiple occurrences of gold, both at surface and depth, uncovered through surface sampling and drilling. Drilling campaigns from 2007 returned mineralization estimates of 16 million tonnes at 0.18 g/t grade for 91,750 ounces of gold. Recent exploration indicates exceptional grades above 1 ounce per tonne gold at surface and quartz-gold nuggets at surface, indicating a source within two miles.

bald_eagle_mpa2

Mid-paleozoic limestone and calcareous sediments indicate the high probability of Carlin-type deposits, similar to the nearby Turquoise Ridge mine and neighboring mines from companies including Hecla, Newmont and Barrick.

In 2020, the company completed deep structural geophysics and a drilling campaign over the property. The next steps for the project include a proposed US$1.8 million drilling campaign that would involve up to 5,000 meters of drilling, IP and CSAMT and claims staking, for which Bald Eagle has expressed excitement.

Bald Eagle Gold's Management Team

Raymond Harari – President

Mr. Harari is the founder of Canalis Capital, a merchant bank focused on disruptive industries. Prior to founding Canalis Capital, Mr. Harari worked at Credicorp Bank in its private wealth group in Panama and Nomura's consumer and retail investment banking group based in New York City . Mr. Harari graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering and a minor in engineering entrepreneurship and mathematics. Mr. Harari is an active angel investor across the mining, technology, fashion, cannabis, e-commerce, and energy sectors. Mr. Harari also serves as CEO of IM Exploration (CSE:IM) and CEO of Momentous Capital Corp. (TSXV:MCC.P), a Capital Pool Company which is in the process of completing its qualifying transaction. Mr. Harari also served as the deputy director of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama.

Christopher Paul - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He is the Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration Services, a technical services company which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries Corp. in 2021.

Darren Collins – CFO & Director

Darren Collins has over 15 years of corporate finance and public company experience with a background in corporate finance, M&A, corporate, governance and public accounting. He has previous experience with Scotia Capital, Quest Capital, currently renamed Sprott Resource Lending, and various public issuers.

Antoine Soucy-Fradette - VP Exploration of the Corporation

Antoine holds a B. Eng. In Geological Engineering from Laval University and brings strong precious metals experience to the Company, with previous success ranging from Greenfields to Brownfields exploration projects throughout Quebec , Ontario , the Yukon Territories and British Columbia . Antoine was fundamental in the exploration, development, and advancement of the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia , with resources of over half a million ounces of gold.

Mark Smethurst – Senior Geologist

Mark Smethurst is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience. He has held previous executive appointments as VP and COO of Resource Development for public companies and is currently a Qualified Person defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Terra Lane, B.S. – Mining Engineer

Ms. Lane is a Mining Engineer with more than 35 years of experience. Her experience includes feasibility studies, mine and process engineering and project development for surface and underground mines. She has managed projects in the US, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Russia, China, Bolivia, Peru and Africa.

Hamid Samari, Ph.D. – Senior Exploration Geologist

Mr. Samari is a geologist with more than 30 years of experience. He has experience in structural geology, mining geology, economic geology, and seismic assessment. His project experience spans multiple jurisdictions and includes exploration and resource definition for gold, silver, copper and other metals

Michael Feinstein, Ph.D. – Senior Exploration Geologist

Mr. Feinstein holds a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Texas El Paso, as well as a B.Sc. in Geology and Geography from Sam Houston State University. He is president of Mineoro Explorations, leading exploration and development of mineral properties in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Peter Simeon - Chairman of the Board

Mr. Simeon has over 18 years of experience as a lawyer focused on securities, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Since February 2015 he has been a partner at Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP and has extensive experience in corporate commercial and securities law. Prior to 2015, he was a partner at a boutique corporate law firm in Toronto. Mr. Simeon has a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University and a law degree from Osgoode Hall at York University. Mr. Simeon acts as an independent director for several publicly traded companies in Canada.

Nicholas Tintor – Executive Director

Nicholas Tintor, a geologist, and mining executive will be an active Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 35 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry and has been involved in all aspects of the junior mining sector including executive management, project generation, corporate finance, and investor relations.

He holds a B.Sc., Geology from the University of Toronto and is a Qualified Professional Member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He is also a lifetime member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada , and a member of PDAC's Securities Committee.

Michael Bandrowski – Independent Director

Michael Bandrowski, an executive and former research analyst, will be an Independent Director of the Company. For the past 16 years, he has been active in the mineral exploration and development industry as a mining research analyst and mineral exploration and development corporate executive. He holds a B.Sc. in geology and an MBA and has previously served on numerous public and private company boards. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Big Ridge Gold Corp., a company which is acquiring an 80 per cent interest in Hope Brook Gold Project of Newfoundland and Labrador , an advanced stage, high-grade gold project. He was Founder of Escarpment Capital Advisors, a premier Canadian mining advisory firm. Over a nine-year period, he was a mining Research Analyst at Beacon Securities Inc., a mining Research Analyst at Clarus Securities Inc., and a Research Associate at Paradigm Capital.

Dr. Laurence Curtis – Senior Technical Advisor

Dr. Laurence Curtis is an economic geologist with over 45 years of experience in exploration, mine development, and financing of precious metals resources . He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Toronto and is a licensed Professional Geologist ( Ontario ) and a Lifetime Member of the PDAC.

Dr. Curtis is currently a director of Excellon Resources Inc. and formerly a Director of Wheaton River Minerals, High River Gold and Breakwater Resources. In 1996 he founded Intrepid Minerals Corporation as a mineral exploration and development company and was with the company through to 2014. During that period, he operated as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Under his tenure, the company advanced projects in Argentina , Central America , and Western Australia . During the transition to Intrepid Mines Ltd., he effected substantial financings and negotiated significant joint ventures with major international mining companies.

Jean Depatie – Senior Technical Advisor

Jean Depatie has had a distinguished career in the mining industry in Canada and internationally for the past 45 years. He is an internationally recognized expert in mineral exploration and development and minerals and mining corporate finance including financing and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Depatie is a graduate of the University of Montréal where he obtained a B.A in Mathematics and Physics and a B.Sc. in Geology. He received an M.Sc. from Laval University in Québec City. He was a Director of Glamis Gold (which was sold to Goldcorp creating a $21.3 billion company), a Director of Novicourt Inc. (which was acquired by Xtrata), and a Director of Consolidated Thomson Iron Mines (acquired by Cliff Resources in a $4.9 billion acquisition transaction). Mr. Depatie has served many public companies at the highest levels. As President and CEO of Louvem Mines he was instrumental in the discovery of the Louvicourt base metal mine and the development of the Beaufor gold mine in Quebec. As a Director of Gold Hawk Resources, he was involved in the acquisition and reactivation of the Cobre San Juan base metal mine located in San Mateo, Peru.

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report (the " Technical Report ") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

The Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Hercules Silver Project, Washington County, Idaho , USA" was independently prepared for Bald Eagle by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC, an independent and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 (the " Author "). The Technical Report is dated February 9 th , 2022, with an effective date of November 15, 2021 , and has been filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on Bald Eagle's website at www.baldeaglegold.com .

Chris Paul , CEO of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are pleased to have published a Technical Report on our newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . This Technical Report is the culmination of many months of digitization and in-depth research, involving the review of several hundred historical reports on the project. This report, which was prepared by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM, provides a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the project. We encourage all interested investors who would like to learn more about the project and its history to download the report which is now available on SEDAR."

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC (CRC), a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.  Mr. Cameron has 45 years of experience working in exploration and mining of precious and base metals on five continents. He has served in the capacity of Chief Geologist at the Cannon Mine for Asamera Minerals, Inc., Chief Geologist for Hecla Mining Company, Chief Geologist-- Operations for Bema Gold Corp. and as Director of Technical Services, Russia and South America for Kinross Gold Corp.  Since 2011, Mr. Cameron has carried out diverse assignments for several junior and major companies, including district mapping, drill planning, resource estimation, audit and due diligence, and ongoing support for new small and major mines through his company, CRC.  Through CRC, he is the developer of the StopeCalc TM app for underground mine grade control.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Corporation may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Simeon
Chairman of the Board & Director

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c9451.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO , Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) announces the appointment of Christopher Paul as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He is the Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration Services, a technical services company which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries Corp. in 2021. Raymond Harari will step down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue as President of the Corporation.

In addition, Antoine Soucy-Fradette has been appointed as VP Exploration of the Corporation. Antoine holds a B. Eng. In Geological Engineering from Laval University and brings strong precious metals experience to the Company, with previous success ranging from Greenfields to Brownfields exploration projects throughout Quebec , Ontario , the Yukon Territories and British Columbia . Antoine was fundamental in the exploration, development, and advancement of the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia , with resources of over half a million ounces of gold.

Chris Paul stated: "I'm very excited to be joining Bald Eagle's management team, alongside Antoine Soucy-Fradette as we look to lead the exploration and development of the Company's newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . The recent acquisition gives the Company strong leverage to a rising silver price environment at a time when inflation is forecasted to remain high for the foreseeable future. Idaho was ranked 9 th in the world in the Fraser Institute's Mining Attractiveness Index and #1 in the Policy Perception Index. Bald Eagle is uniquely positioned with 100% ownership in one of the few pure-play silver projects available on the market. The project's strong historic results and politically favourable location provide a rare opportunity, of which I am very excited to be a part of."

Furthermore, Peter Simeon , a current director of the Company, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,700,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to a senior officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's restricted share unit plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the " RSU Plan "). The RSUs will vest immediately. Upon vesting, the RSUs entitle the holder to payment in cash or common shares in the capital of the Corporation, or a combination thereof, in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,200,000 incentive stock options (" Options ") to an officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's incentive stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the " Option Plan "). Twenty-five per cent (25%) of the Options will vest in six (6) months and 25% every six (6) months thereafter

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, the vesting of RSUs and Options and the business and strategic plans of Bald Eagle.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bald Eagle, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Bald Eagle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Bald Eagle does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c3205.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) announces today that Mr. Sidney Himmel has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation in order to pursue other interests. The board has accepted his resignation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Himmel for his valuable contributions and wishes him great success in his future endeavors.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Raymond D. Harari , Darren Collins , Peter Simeon , Nicholas Tintor and Christopher Paul . The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond D. Harari as Chief Executive Officer and President and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raymond D. Harari
CEO, President & Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c5075.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:BIG

Bald Eagle Appoints Darren Collins to the Board of Directors

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Darren Collins the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to the board of directors of the Company  (the " Board "). In addition, Mr. Marc-André Lavoie has resigned from the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Lavoie for his service as a director.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Sidney Himmel , Raymond Harari , Darren Collins , Peter Simeon , and Nicholas Tintor . The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond Harari as President, Sidney Himmel as Executive Chairman and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known precious metals districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. Advancing acquired properties will be through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raymond Harari
President & Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c7276.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

cyp stockhouse

Bald Eagle Announces Closing of Assignment of Interest in Hot Springs Joint Venture for USD$1.27 Million

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF)  announces that, further to the Company's press release dated October 4, 2021 the Company, has completed the transaction (the " Transaction ") involving the assignment of its 50% joint venture interest in certain unpatented mineral claims and leases in Nevada forming the Hot Springs property (the " Hot Springs Property ") to Huizenga Exploration Group, LLC (" HEG ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

