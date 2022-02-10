Precious MetalsInvesting News

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho. The Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Hercules Silver Project, Washington County, Idaho USA" was ...

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report (the " Technical Report ") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo

The Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Hercules Silver Project, Washington County, Idaho , USA" was independently prepared for Bald Eagle by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC, an independent and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 (the " Author "). The Technical Report is dated February 9 th , 2022, with an effective date of November 15, 2021 , and has been filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on Bald Eagle's website at www.baldeaglegold.com .

Chris Paul , CEO of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are pleased to have published a Technical Report on our newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . This Technical Report is the culmination of many months of digitization and in-depth research, involving the review of several hundred historical reports on the project. This report, which was prepared by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM, provides a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the project. We encourage all interested investors who would like to learn more about the project and its history to download the report which is now available on SEDAR."

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC (CRC), a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.  Mr. Cameron has 45 years of experience working in exploration and mining of precious and base metals on five continents. He has served in the capacity of Chief Geologist at the Cannon Mine for Asamera Minerals, Inc., Chief Geologist for Hecla Mining Company, Chief Geologist-- Operations for Bema Gold Corp. and as Director of Technical Services, Russia and South America for Kinross Gold Corp.  Since 2011, Mr. Cameron has carried out diverse assignments for several junior and major companies, including district mapping, drill planning, resource estimation, audit and due diligence, and ongoing support for new small and major mines through his company, CRC.  Through CRC, he is the developer of the StopeCalc TM app for underground mine grade control.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Corporation may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

Bald Eagle Gold
BIG:CA
Bald Eagle Gold

Bald Eagle Gold

Overview

It can be difficult finding a viable asset to develop for emerging mining and exploration companies. Luckily, the right management team operating in the right jurisdiction can push even junior players into the big leagues.

One of the US' most prolific mining districts is Nevada. According to the Fraser Institute, the state ranks as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. Nevada hosts the perfect mix of existing infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and favorable warm weather year-round, which presents emerging mining companies with exceptional discovery potential and economic prospects.

Bald Eagle Gold (TSX:BIG,OTCQB: BADEF) is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring gold districts in North America. The company is currently developing its high-quality Hot Springs gold property in Nevada, which leverages a stable operating environment, rich resource networks and widespread mineralization.

The company's management team and board have a successful track record of growing companies through formation, listing, development and exit. Collectively, the team has raised over US$405 million in capital with companies such as UNX Energy (TSX:UNX), IC Potash (TSX:ICP), Namaste Technologies (TSXV:N) and Khiron Life Sciences (TSXV:KHRN).

With Bald Eagle Gold, the leadership team applies its expert exploration experience and technical skills to develop new highly prospective mineral exploration projects. This management team primes the company for growth and mining success.

Bald Eagle Gold has generated a high-quality pipeline through long-standing relationships with local operators, key decision-makers and market participants. These connections help Bald Eagle advance its objective to acquire, expand and enhance its asset's resources to reserves over the early stages of its current commodity cycle.

The Hot Springs property is a historically explored property with a significant source of gold mineralization first discovered in the 1890s. The property hosts two main targets: the Dutch Flats shear zone and the mid-Paleozoic calcareous and limestone zones.

bald_eagle_mpa1

The project's exploration history for the project is primarily shallow drilling and surface sampling, with the discovery of quartz-gold nuggets at surface. Bald Eagle theorizes that much of the high-grade gold discovery lies deeper into the property. The company is excited to explore its multiple drill targets across the property. The Battle Mountain and Getchell-Comstock gold trends intersect through the district and host world-class epithermal and Carlin-type deposits. Eighteen mines have been discovered across the district — including mines ones from well known companies such as Hecla (NYSE:HL), Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX) — and considerable exploration and development potential remains.

The company's goal is to expand its portfolio of high-grade mineral assets through organic exploration and development. Immediate plans for the Hot Springs property involve developing new geologic models to test the property and continuing drilling to uncover the property's discovery possibilities at depth.

In 2021, Bald Eagle received TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approval for the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the Hercules Silver Property located in Washington County, Idaho. The Hercules Property is a significant brownfield land package of nine square kilometers within the underexplored Cuddy Mountain Mining. Its silver-rich terrane has been prospected for silver occurrences since the late 19 th century, with six historically identified silver-mineralized zones. Hercules Silver has historic drill intercepts including hole 80-13 with 10.7 meters of 825 grams/tonne (“g/t") silver, hole PH 42 with 29.3 meters of 259 g/t silver and hole PH 33 with 14.6 meters of 562 g/t.

Bald Eagle Gold's Company Highlights

  • Bald Eagle Gold is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring, acquiring and operating highly prospective gold assets in North America, focused primarily on Nevada.
  • Its impressive management team has collectively raised over US$405 million in capital and has a proven track record of success.
  • In 2018, Nevada's production of gold was approximately 5.58 million ounces, representing approximately 83 percent of U.S. total gold production.
  • The company's flagship gold asset is its Hot Springs gold property. The asset hosts high-grade gold mineralization and strategically positions the company around well-known gold mines as well as Carlin-type and epithermal gold deposits.
  • Eighteen gold mines have been discovered within 100 kilometers of the Hot Springs property, including ones from well-known mining companies such as Hecla, Newmont and Barrick.
  • In March 2021, Bald Eagle Gold began trading on the TSXV.
  • The company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Leviathan Property in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho USA. The Leviathan is located immediately east of and adjoins the Company's recently acquired Hercules silver property.

Bald Eagle Gold's Key Projects

Hot Springs Property

The Hot Springs property spans 11,894 acres and is strategically located at the intersections of Getchell-Comstock and Battle Mountain, which is part of gold trends found in the prolific Arkosic Triangle in Nevada. The trend hosts well-known gold mines as well as Carlin-type and epithermal gold deposits.

Historical exploration of the property confirms multiple occurrences of gold, both at surface and depth, uncovered through surface sampling and drilling. Drilling campaigns from 2007 returned mineralization estimates of 16 million tonnes at 0.18 g/t grade for 91,750 ounces of gold. Recent exploration indicates exceptional grades above 1 ounce per tonne gold at surface and quartz-gold nuggets at surface, indicating a source within two miles.

bald_eagle_mpa2

Mid-paleozoic limestone and calcareous sediments indicate the high probability of Carlin-type deposits, similar to the nearby Turquoise Ridge mine and neighboring mines from companies including Hecla, Newmont and Barrick.

In 2020, the company completed deep structural geophysics and a drilling campaign over the property. The next steps for the project include a proposed US$1.8 million drilling campaign that would involve up to 5,000 meters of drilling, IP and CSAMT and claims staking, for which Bald Eagle has expressed excitement.

Bald Eagle Gold's Management Team

Raymond Harari – President

Mr. Harari is the founder of Canalis Capital, a merchant bank focused on disruptive industries. Prior to founding Canalis Capital, Mr. Harari worked at Credicorp Bank in its private wealth group in Panama and Nomura's consumer and retail investment banking group based in New York City . Mr. Harari graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering and a minor in engineering entrepreneurship and mathematics. Mr. Harari is an active angel investor across the mining, technology, fashion, cannabis, e-commerce, and energy sectors. Mr. Harari also serves as CEO of IM Exploration (CSE:IM) and CEO of Momentous Capital Corp. (TSXV:MCC.P), a Capital Pool Company which is in the process of completing its qualifying transaction. Mr. Harari also served as the deputy director of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama.

Christopher Paul - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He is the Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration Services, a technical services company which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries Corp. in 2021.

Darren Collins – CFO & Director

Darren Collins has over 15 years of corporate finance and public company experience with a background in corporate finance, M&A, corporate, governance and public accounting. He has previous experience with Scotia Capital, Quest Capital, currently renamed Sprott Resource Lending, and various public issuers.

Antoine Soucy-Fradette - VP Exploration of the Corporation

Antoine holds a B. Eng. In Geological Engineering from Laval University and brings strong precious metals experience to the Company, with previous success ranging from Greenfields to Brownfields exploration projects throughout Quebec , Ontario , the Yukon Territories and British Columbia . Antoine was fundamental in the exploration, development, and advancement of the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia , with resources of over half a million ounces of gold.

Mark Smethurst – Senior Geologist

Mark Smethurst is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience. He has held previous executive appointments as VP and COO of Resource Development for public companies and is currently a Qualified Person defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Terra Lane, B.S. – Mining Engineer

Ms. Lane is a Mining Engineer with more than 35 years of experience. Her experience includes feasibility studies, mine and process engineering and project development for surface and underground mines. She has managed projects in the US, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Russia, China, Bolivia, Peru and Africa.

Hamid Samari, Ph.D. – Senior Exploration Geologist

Mr. Samari is a geologist with more than 30 years of experience. He has experience in structural geology, mining geology, economic geology, and seismic assessment. His project experience spans multiple jurisdictions and includes exploration and resource definition for gold, silver, copper and other metals

Michael Feinstein, Ph.D. – Senior Exploration Geologist

Mr. Feinstein holds a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Texas El Paso, as well as a B.Sc. in Geology and Geography from Sam Houston State University. He is president of Mineoro Explorations, leading exploration and development of mineral properties in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Peter Simeon - Chairman of the Board

Mr. Simeon has over 18 years of experience as a lawyer focused on securities, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Since February 2015 he has been a partner at Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP and has extensive experience in corporate commercial and securities law. Prior to 2015, he was a partner at a boutique corporate law firm in Toronto. Mr. Simeon has a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University and a law degree from Osgoode Hall at York University. Mr. Simeon acts as an independent director for several publicly traded companies in Canada.

Nicholas Tintor – Executive Director

Nicholas Tintor, a geologist, and mining executive will be an active Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 35 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry and has been involved in all aspects of the junior mining sector including executive management, project generation, corporate finance, and investor relations.

He holds a B.Sc., Geology from the University of Toronto and is a Qualified Professional Member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He is also a lifetime member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada , and a member of PDAC's Securities Committee.

Michael Bandrowski – Independent Director

Michael Bandrowski, an executive and former research analyst, will be an Independent Director of the Company. For the past 16 years, he has been active in the mineral exploration and development industry as a mining research analyst and mineral exploration and development corporate executive. He holds a B.Sc. in geology and an MBA and has previously served on numerous public and private company boards. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Big Ridge Gold Corp., a company which is acquiring an 80 per cent interest in Hope Brook Gold Project of Newfoundland and Labrador , an advanced stage, high-grade gold project. He was Founder of Escarpment Capital Advisors, a premier Canadian mining advisory firm. Over a nine-year period, he was a mining Research Analyst at Beacon Securities Inc., a mining Research Analyst at Clarus Securities Inc., and a Research Associate at Paradigm Capital.

Dr. Laurence Curtis – Senior Technical Advisor

Dr. Laurence Curtis is an economic geologist with over 45 years of experience in exploration, mine development, and financing of precious metals resources . He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Toronto and is a licensed Professional Geologist ( Ontario ) and a Lifetime Member of the PDAC.

Dr. Curtis is currently a director of Excellon Resources Inc. and formerly a Director of Wheaton River Minerals, High River Gold and Breakwater Resources. In 1996 he founded Intrepid Minerals Corporation as a mineral exploration and development company and was with the company through to 2014. During that period, he operated as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Under his tenure, the company advanced projects in Argentina , Central America , and Western Australia . During the transition to Intrepid Mines Ltd., he effected substantial financings and negotiated significant joint ventures with major international mining companies.

Jean Depatie – Senior Technical Advisor

Jean Depatie has had a distinguished career in the mining industry in Canada and internationally for the past 45 years. He is an internationally recognized expert in mineral exploration and development and minerals and mining corporate finance including financing and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Depatie is a graduate of the University of Montréal where he obtained a B.A in Mathematics and Physics and a B.Sc. in Geology. He received an M.Sc. from Laval University in Québec City. He was a Director of Glamis Gold (which was sold to Goldcorp creating a $21.3 billion company), a Director of Novicourt Inc. (which was acquired by Xtrata), and a Director of Consolidated Thomson Iron Mines (acquired by Cliff Resources in a $4.9 billion acquisition transaction). Mr. Depatie has served many public companies at the highest levels. As President and CEO of Louvem Mines he was instrumental in the discovery of the Louvicourt base metal mine and the development of the Beaufor gold mine in Quebec. As a Director of Gold Hawk Resources, he was involved in the acquisition and reactivation of the Cobre San Juan base metal mine located in San Mateo, Peru.

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. logo

TORONTO , Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) announces the appointment of Christopher Paul as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He is the Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration Services, a technical services company which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries Corp. in 2021. Raymond Harari will step down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue as President of the Corporation.

In addition, Antoine Soucy-Fradette has been appointed as VP Exploration of the Corporation. Antoine holds a B. Eng. In Geological Engineering from Laval University and brings strong precious metals experience to the Company, with previous success ranging from Greenfields to Brownfields exploration projects throughout Quebec , Ontario , the Yukon Territories and British Columbia . Antoine was fundamental in the exploration, development, and advancement of the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia , with resources of over half a million ounces of gold.

Chris Paul stated: "I'm very excited to be joining Bald Eagle's management team, alongside Antoine Soucy-Fradette as we look to lead the exploration and development of the Company's newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . The recent acquisition gives the Company strong leverage to a rising silver price environment at a time when inflation is forecasted to remain high for the foreseeable future. Idaho was ranked 9 th in the world in the Fraser Institute's Mining Attractiveness Index and #1 in the Policy Perception Index. Bald Eagle is uniquely positioned with 100% ownership in one of the few pure-play silver projects available on the market. The project's strong historic results and politically favourable location provide a rare opportunity, of which I am very excited to be a part of."

Furthermore, Peter Simeon , a current director of the Company, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,700,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to a senior officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's restricted share unit plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the " RSU Plan "). The RSUs will vest immediately. Upon vesting, the RSUs entitle the holder to payment in cash or common shares in the capital of the Corporation, or a combination thereof, in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,200,000 incentive stock options (" Options ") to an officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's incentive stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the " Option Plan "). Twenty-five per cent (25%) of the Options will vest in six (6) months and 25% every six (6) months thereafter

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) announces today that Mr. Sidney Himmel has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation in order to pursue other interests. The board has accepted his resignation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Himmel for his valuable contributions and wishes him great success in his future endeavors.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Raymond D. Harari , Darren Collins , Peter Simeon , Nicholas Tintor and Christopher Paul . The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond D. Harari as Chief Executive Officer and President and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raymond D. Harari
CEO, President & Director

TSXV:BIG

Bald Eagle Appoints Darren Collins to the Board of Directors

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Darren Collins the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to the board of directors of the Company  (the " Board "). In addition, Mr. Marc-André Lavoie has resigned from the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Lavoie for his service as a director.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Sidney Himmel , Raymond Harari , Darren Collins , Peter Simeon , and Nicholas Tintor . The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond Harari as President, Sidney Himmel as Executive Chairman and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known precious metals districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. Advancing acquired properties will be through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raymond Harari
President & Director

Bald Eagle Announces Closing of Assignment of Interest in Hot Springs Joint Venture for USD$1.27 Million

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF)  announces that, further to the Company's press release dated October 4, 2021 the Company, has completed the transaction (the " Transaction ") involving the assignment of its 50% joint venture interest in certain unpatented mineral claims and leases in Nevada forming the Hot Springs property (the " Hot Springs Property ") to Huizenga Exploration Group, LLC (" HEG ").

Bald Eagle Announces Assignment of Interest in Hot Springs Joint Venture for USD$1.27 Million

Bald Eagle Announces Assignment of Interest in Hot Springs Joint Venture for USD$1.27 Million

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) announces that the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frontera Gold Nevada Inc. (" Frontera ") has entered into a purchase agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") with Osgood Mountains Gold, LLC (" Osgood ") and Huizenga Exploration Group, LLC (" HEG ") to assign to HEG its 50% joint venture interest with respect to certain unpatented mineral claims and leases in Nevada forming the Hot Springs property (the " Transaction "). Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, HEG has agreed to pay the Company USD$1,270,000 in cash. The Transaction is at arms length.

