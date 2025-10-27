BacTech Environmental to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

BacTech Environmental to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

BacTech Environmental (CSE:BAC,OTC:BCCEF, OTCQB:BCCEF), based in Toronto and focused on bioleaching technology, today announced that Ross Orr, President and CEO will present live at the AI & Technology Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 28 th 2025.

DATE : October 28 th
TIME: 2:30 EDT
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 29-31. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Filed Patent in April for 0 Tailings Process Using Bioleaching
  • Actively Pursuing Capital for fully permitted, Tenguel, Ecuador bioleach plant

About BacTech

BacTech Environmental Corporation is a company that specializes in environmental technology. We use a process called bioleaching to recover metals like gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, and copper, while also safely removing harmful contaminants like arsenic. This process is eco-friendly and uses naturally occurring bacteria that are safe for both humans and the environment. By using our proprietary method of bioleaching, we can neutralize toxic concentrates and tailings while also creating profitable opportunities. Recently BacTech filed a patent on the treatment of pyrrhotite tailings producing magnetite, organic fertilizer and critical metals ("0 Tailings"). The company is publicly traded on several stock exchanges, including the CSE, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
BacTech Environmental Corp.
Name: Ross Orr
Title: President and CEO
Phone: 416-346-5529
Email: borr@bactechgreen.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BacTech Environmental CorpBAC:CNXCSE:BACCleantech Investing
BAC:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Hand holding digital ESG graphics with AI, charts, and sustainability icons.

CleanAI: The Next Frontier in Climate Tech Investment

A newly released State of CleanAI report from the Toronto-based CleanAI Initiative delivers a compelling snapshot of a sector quietly revolutionizing the clean economy transition. This sector is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to climate solutions, collectively known as... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc.

Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), doing business as RZOLV Technologies ("RZOLV"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RZL.This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative era in... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. (DBA: RZOLV Technologies Inc.) Announces Listing Date After Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (DBA: RZOLV Technologies Inc.) Announces Listing Date After Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: TLX.P) (doing business as RZOLV Technologies Inc.) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, after the completion of its qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Innovation Mining Inc. ("Innovation"), the Company's common... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations

Torchlight Innovations (Doing Business as RZOLV Technologies) Announces Preliminary Positive Results on Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recoveries

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: TLX.P) ("Torchlight" or "the Company"), doing business as RZOLV Technologies, is pleased to announce positive preliminary results from its metallurgical testing program focused on rare earth and critical mineral leaching using its proprietary RZOLV™ reagent... Keep Reading...
Hand holding digital eco-friendly icons over a green background.

Cleantech Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review

The cleantech sector experienced a dynamic third quarter, with predictions of volatility coming to fruition. While global investment in renewable energy is strong, notable pullbacks in US spending and regulatory challenges under the Trump administration have clouded the near-term cleantech... Keep Reading...
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to provide an update on exploration progress at its 100%-owned Table Mountain Silica Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located near Golden, British Columbia (Figure 1). Figure 1. Table Mountain... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement