B2Gold Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

 

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the North American markets close on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

 

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

 

Participants may register for the conference call here: registration link . Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Participants may also dial in using the numbers below:

 

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (833) 821-2803
  • All other callers: +1 (647) 846-2419
The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay access code 1475370. All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay access code 1475370.

 

  About B2Gold  

 

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

 

  ON BEHALF OF B2Gold Corp.  

 

  "Clive T. Johnson"  
President and Chief Executive Officer  

 

For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com .

 

Contact: Michael McDonald VP, IR, Corporate Development & Treasury +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com
 

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market. The company's reportable operating segments include its mining operations and development projects, namely Fekola; Masbate; Otjikoto; other mineral properties; and corporate and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Fekola mine segment in Mali.

×