B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") has today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its SEC Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 . This includes the Company's Annual Information Form, audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 , free of charge, upon request. For further information please visit the Company website at https://www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/ .

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali , Colombia , Finland and Uzbekistan .

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
" Clive T. Johnson "
President & Chief Executive Officer

