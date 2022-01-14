Gaming Investing News
Blockchain gaming is spreading like wildfire and the world has already seen proof with Axie Infinity. Pioneering the industry, they were one of the first to aim high and succeed, however, pioneers are rarely alone. As UFO Gaming gains more momentum, the comparisons to Axie Infinity are evidently manifesting themselves and for good reasons–read on to find out all you need to know.

The Comparison

Axie Infinity was the first to disrupt the gamify sector, and UFO Gaming is aiming to do the same. Disrupting an entire industry is an incredibly ambitious, and unsurprisingly challenging task, but taking the lead and becoming the trailblazing project of the sector is even harder. UFO Gaming made headlines exactly for this reason: it not only introduced unmatched technology and features, but also joined Axie Infinity at the forefront of blockchain gaming soon after its launch. Taking the crypto world by storm, UFO Gaming combines cutting-edge innovation with vividly popular games and constant development, so it should come as no surprise that many argue it's set to match, and eventually exceed Axie Infinity.

Since UFO gaming's launch back in Q3 of 2021, it naturally must play catchup in terms of market presence due to its late entry into the segment, however, that doesn't mean there's any indication it will remain that way. UFO's exponential growth over the past 6 months has given experts all indications that it will start competing with Axie in terms of both segment popularity and market cap, the latter of which means a 1,300% growth as of January 2022 .

A Rapidly Growing Industry

Needless to say, gaming is one of the most significant and fast emerging segments of the global tech sector and it's created the perfect environment for the early adoption and blitz scaling of revolutionary concepts.

Integration of games onto the blockchain is one such concept, and decentralized blockchain gaming is now becoming a proven leader in terms of growth pace and future potential, both of which are mostly driven by a couple of top players in the industry. Industry leaders typically manifest their dominance over traditional gaming with three outstanding trademarks: a customer-first approach, exponential expansion, and supreme features. With that in mind, the similarities start showing themselves between Axie Inifinity and UFO Gaming, and the latter seems to be the next potential hit of the crypto world, considering its recent partnerships and unprecedented price development. In any case, by looking at these two pathfinders of blockchain gaming, it's safe to assume that the future of the industry lies in safe hands.

Final Thoughts

Both Axie Infinity and UFO Gaming have demonstrated their power of concentrated scaling and became the leaders of decentralized Play-to-Earn (P2E) platforms. Even though both deserve a huge shoutout, one of them unquestionably comes in first place - UFO Gaming not only managed to almost instantly step up to the leaderboard of its industry but also succeeded in gaining the trust and loyalty of multiple hundred-thousands of satisfied players in the meantime. A solid base combined with progressive ambition to take blockchain applications mainstream undoubtedly make UFO Gaming an evident competitor to Axie Infinity.

The LootMogul & Sandbox Partnership

LootMogul is happy to announce a partnership with the SANDBOX, a virtual Metaverse where players can play, build, and own their virtual experiences, empowering artists, creators, and players to build the platform they've always envisioned.

Play influencers Sandbox Tournaments on Lootmogul.com between 15 Jan to 31 Jan 2022 and Win upto 50,000 $ SAND

Through this partnership with LootMogul , the SANDBOX will sponsor some of these tournaments and allow players to earn SAND tokens which will be added to the cryptocurrencies used for giveaways to winners of influencer-led contests. The SANDBOX will include more SANDBOX NFTs to be won as part of gaming contests so keep an eye out for these announcements!

Keep reading... Show less

Official Mods Market Leader mod.io Surpasses 300M Downloads

Mod.io, the leading platform connecting game studios with community driven user-generated content (UGC), has surpassed 300 million downloads of official mod content for supported games. The milestone marks explosive annual growth, a near 300 percent increase in mods created, and 250 percent increase in mods downloaded by players.

Keep reading... Show less

Y2K CALLED... THEY WISH THEY HAD THIS COLLECTION BACK THEN

Straight out of 2000's comes Cakeworthy's Neopets Collection!

 If you're reading this, it probably means your Neopets are dying. Celebrate the hours you spent earning Neopoints, completing faerie quests and saving up for paintbrushes with our latest collection Neopets x Cakeworthy!

Keep reading... Show less

Playtika's Caesars Slots launches a month of incredible events to celebrate the mobile game's 10-year anniversary

- To celebrate 10 years since its launch, the free-to-play social casino game Caesars Slots is hosting a month of events for its global community of players. Caesar Slots is a luxurious Vegas-themed Playtika game and one of the most popular 'play for fun' free social casino games in the world*.

Keep reading... Show less

Meet ANIMVERSE - Vietnamese MMORPG Game Project Will Bring Players' Childhood Back

The dominance of the internet has boosted the growth of MMORPG gaming across the world. It led to the creation of a virtual world for gamers, where they get a virtual economy, currency, trade environment by playing games. Let's meet Animverse - the Vietnamese MMORPG Game Project that has been receiving a lot of attention globally.

Due to the market's hype challenging newcomers, Animverse has able to partner with certain investors as well as advisors. The list includes many famous companies/VCs such as BSCStation , DareNFT , Xantus , DoraHacks , … All partners believe that Animverse will become a blockbuster MMORPG game in 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Oly Sport Kicks off the New Year by Sponsoring a $50,000 Testnet Tournament

The "sudden move" of Oly Sport will be a great way to warm up the community and raise spirits.

 After the unfortunate incident with Binance caused by a local marketing agency, Jimmy Chan (the CEO of Oly Sport ) decided to void the contract with the agency that caused 'offensive' promotion in Vietnam and change the way of approaching the communities. Oly Sport took a firm stand on 'clean' PR, and the team is committed to promoting Oly Sport with honesty and integrity. Jimmy also shared that the company will build protocols around working with local partners to make sure the company is involved in the entire execution process for quality control and risk management.

Keep reading... Show less

