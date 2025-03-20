Decidr AI Industries

AWS Strategic Partnership & Equity Raising

Decidr AI Industries Ltd (ASX: DAI) (“the Company”), is pleased to announce that Decidr.ai Pty Ltd (“Decidr”) has engaged in a multi-part strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to accelerate AI-powered business transformation and the adoption of Decidr Agentic technology.

AWS will serve as Decidr’s core cloud infrastructure provider, enabling seamless AI Agent deployment, data intelligence, and process automation for businesses worldwide. This partnership will also introduce Decidr’s AI Business Operating System to the AWS Marketplace, making it easier for businesses to adopt AI solutions that drive operational efficiency.

Decidr is also pleased to announce alongside this strategic partnership, it is undertaking an equity raising by way of a non-underwritten A$10m Placement of approximately 13.2 million new fully paid ordinary shares in Decidr (“Equity Raise”) to support ongoing growth.

Highlights

  • Decidr partners with AWS, designating AWS as its core cloud provider to accelerate AI-driven business transformation.
  • Decidr to launch on AWS Marketplace, expanding accessibility for businesses seeking AI-powered automation with collaboration on go-to-market activities.
  • Decidr selected for AWS APJ FasTrack Academy, an invite-only accelerator program designed to fast-track AWS Partners’ integration and co-sell readiness.
  • Integration of AWS’s latest AI advancements into Decidr Agentic Software, including selected components of Amazon Nova, to enhance Decidr’s core AI capabilities and offer to customers.
  • Launch of Decidr + AWS Startups Venture Studio, providing funding and AWS Activate Credits to help in the development of AI-first businesses.
  • ~A$10m non-underwritten placement to support ongoing growth
  • Proceeds from the Equity Raise will be used to find working capital to expand existing customer base and scale contracts, growth capital to acquire new partners and expand into the US, and to invest in technology.

Decidr and AWS Partnership

Following an extensive selection process, Decidr has appointed AWS as the company's core cloud infrastructure provider, enabling seamless AI deployment, data intelligence, and process automation for its core systems.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally to over 5 million businesses.

This partnership will also introduce custom Decidr + AWS cloud and LLM configurations using Amazon Nova for customers on Decidr’s Agentic Onboarding Studio. This specialised configuration will be available on the AWS Marketplace, making it easier for companies to adopt Agentic solutions.

Key Components of the Partnership

1. AWS as Decidr’s Global Cloud Provider: Enabling AI-driven business intelligence, automation, and data processing at scale.

2. Partnership to create a federated cloud and LLM setup for businesses using Decidr, offering the scale, flexibility and security of AWS with new Agentic agent development tools from Decidr.

3. Enhancements Using AWS LLM Technologies: Decidr will leverage elements of Amazon Nova to enhance specific AI-driven business solutions, including direct to customer and partner Agentic Agent deployments.

4. AWS Marketplace Launch and coordinated Go-to-Market motions: Decidr’s solutions will be available on the AWS Marketplace, simplifying adoption for businesses worldwide. Both parties will collaborate on events, case-studies and other promotional activities.

5. Decidr + AWS Startups Venture Studio: A joint initiative providing AI-native businesses with Decidr grant funding, AWS Activate Credits, and mentorship to scale their AI-first businesses.

David Brudenell, Executive Chairman of Decidr, commented:

“Our mission is to simplify AI adoption and help businesses scale with intelligence-driven automation. Partnering with AWS allows us to bring this vision to life at an unprecedented scale. Through the AWS Marketplace and our AI Startups Venture Studio, we are enabling companies to access AI-powered solutions and accelerate their transformation.”

Decidr Accepted into AWS APJ FasTrack Academy

Decidr has also been selected to participate in the AWS APJ FasTrack Academy, an invite- only global accelerator program designed to help AWS Partners fast-track integration, co- sell readiness, and enterprise expansion. This prestigious program provides direct support from AWS technical teams, priority onboarding to AWS Marketplace, and inclusion in AWS’s Co-Sell and Partner Programs, significantly enhancing Decidr’s ability to scale and engage with enterprise and SME customers.

Key Benefits of the Program:

  • Expedited Growth Path: Accelerated onboarding to AWS’s partner ecosystem.
  • Enhanced Support & Guidance: Structured curriculum, live enablement sessions, and access to AWS technical expertise.
  • AWS Marketplace Optimisation: Streamlined onboarding to ensure maximum discoverability and engagement.
  • Go-to-Market Readiness: Hands-on support to integrate Decidr’s AI solutions into AWS’s co-sell and partner programs.

Past FasTrack Academy AWS accelerator participants such as Leonardo AI, Perplexity AI, Hugging Face, and Stability AI have successfully scaled their AI solutions globally with AWS, and Decidr’s inclusion in the program will significantly assist in scaling its technology and Agentic business solutions globally.


Click here for the full ASX Release

×