Dr. Dhandayudham Brings Significant Frontline Addiction and Mental Health Medical Leadership Experience to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dr. Arun Dhandayudham is joining Awakn as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ben Sessa is stepping back from his role as CMO to become Awakn's Head of Psychedelic Medicine, allowing him to continue his work in research, academic and training activities, as well as a greater focus on the day-to-day treatment of his clients as the Lead Physiatrist for Awakn Clinics Bristol.

Dr. Dhandayudham brings a wealth of clinical and leadership experience to Awakn. Dr. Dhandayudham has been a Consultant in Addictions Psychiatry since 2005, having trained in Oxford and Cambridge. He currently works as Executive Medical Director of WDP, a large third sector organisation that provides drug and alcohol support and treatment services across the UK, having also previously held the position of joint CEO. He was previously Clinical Director of the NHS Addictions services across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire as well as Clinical Lead within Crime Reduction Initiative (CRI). Dr. Dhandayudham has extensive experience in setting up community drug and alcohol services, prison services and dual diagnosis services. He also has an interest in behavioral addictions, PTSD, and chronic arousal states such as pain and anxiety. Previous roles include being part of the Royal College of Psychiatry Addictions Faculty, serving as Chair of the Addictions Faculty Patients and Carers group amongst other positions.

Dr. Dhandayudham commented, "There has never been a greater need for more effective treatments for addiction, I have seen first-hand the sheer devastation it causes in my current and previous roles. To be joining Awakn, who are forging a new path and giving so many people fresh hope, is truly exciting and something I am delighted to be a part of."

Dr. Sessa added, "It's been a real honor and a privilege to be the CMO and co-founder of Awakn at such an instrumental time in the company's history. My passion has always been toward delivering the message of psychedelic medicine to professional colleagues and the general public, which I look forward to continuing. The emphasis on caring for our clients and working with them on a daily basis is where I want to focus my time and effort moving forward, which this move will allow me to do. I'm excited to be working with Dr. Dhandayudham as Awakn continues through an exciting stage of growth!"

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson added "Firstly, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sessa for the great work he has completed for Awakn, not only as CMO, but also as a fellow co-founder of the company. I look forward to continuing to work with Ben as a co-founder and in his new role. I am also delighted we have Dr. Dhandayudham joining Awakn. Having someone with such a wealth of front line and leadership experience in the addiction treatment industry will help us grow and scale."

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

