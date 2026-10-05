Avrupa Minerals Expands Central Finland Portfolio of VMS Prospects

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 5, 2026 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU,OTC:AVPMF) is pleased to report that it is expanding its portfolio of copper-zinc prospects in the Vihanti-Pyhäsalmi Mining District of central Finland with two new exploration permit applications located about 30 kilometers north of the Pyhäsalmi Mine. The applications are held through Finnish entity Akkerman Finland Oy ("AFOy"), the partnership held by Avrupa (49%) and Akkerman Exploration BV (51%).
The two areas, Kurpas and Kaskela, were selected out of the KKS reservation prior to expiry of the reservation, as mandated by Finnish mining regulations. Both applications cover near-surface massive sulfide mineralization which was discovered by Outokumpu in the 1960's. Studies since that time have outlined shallow massive sulfide mineralization on both prospects covering several hundreds of meters, but there has been no recent activity in either area. Field review of the prospects by AFOy indicated no obvious access issues to the target areas.
With these two new applications, Avrupa, through AFOy, has strengthened its land position in the Vihanti-Pyhäsalmi District to now include eight mineralized VMS prospects: Lippikylä, Lehto, Kangasjärvi, Kolima, Rauhala, Hallaperä, Kurpas, and Kaskela. All contain some level of VMS-style mineralization, mostly documented within 200 meters of the surface by previous explorers. Only the close-to-the-Pyhasalmi-Mine Lippikylä and Lehto permits have already-documented deeper copper-zinc targets at this time.
Figure 1. General location of AFOy prospects in Central Finland.
Figure 2. Detailed shapes of Kurpas and Kaskela applications from Finnish Mining Bureau, approximately 30 kms north of the Pyhäsalmi Mine.
AFOy's approach to exploration in the district has been and will be to test the deeper, unexplored parts of these systems through geophysics and drilling, targeting hidden copper-zinc massive sulfide mineralization as at the Pyhäsalmi Mine, itself. AFOy will also consider the use of innovative exploration techniques including drone-based deep EM and muography, a new technology that uses cosmic muon particles to precisely map variable rock densities throughout bedrock, in combination with 3-D data integration and modeling.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa commented, "With the two new mineralized prospects in the Central Finland portfolio, bringing the total to eight altogether, we hold a strong land position in the district within trucking distance of the Pyhäsalmi mill and flotation plant. All eight prospects contain some level of previously-documented massive sulfide mineralization, and several have drill-ready targets. At this time, we are looking for a potential partner to help drive forward this unique exploration opportunity located in a well-known, well-mineralized historic mining district."
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of valuable mineral deposits, using a hybrid project generator business model. Avrupa is actively advancing eight copper-zinc VMS targets and one orogenic gold prospect in central Finland through its partnership with Akkerman Exploration B.V. in the Finnish exploration company, Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa has submitted an application for a mining license covering the 100%-owned Sesmarias Cu/Zn massive sulfide deposit located in the northern portion of the Portuguese Pyrite Belt. The Company holds one 49%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova Gold Project in Kosovo, optioned to Western Tethyan Resources. Avrupa continues to focus its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, and looks to develop new opportunities around the general Mediterranean Basin. The Company is actively seeking new JV partnerships for its projects in Finland and Portugal.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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