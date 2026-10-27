Avrupa Minerals Applies for Exploration Reservation Covering Historic Ruostesuo Mine, Pyhäsalmi Mining District, Finland

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 27, 2026 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU,OTC:AVPMF) is pleased to report that it is further expanding its portfolio of copper-zinc prospects in the Vihanti-Pyhäsalmi Mining District of central Finland with a new exploration reservation application covering the past-producing Ruostesuo Mine, already-known extensions of mineralization, and a large area of untested geologicalgeophysical anomalism. The reservation is located approximately 20 km SE of the historic Pyhäsalmi zinc-copper mine. Finnish entity Akkerman Finland Oy ("AFOy"), the partnership held by Avrupa (49%) and Akkerman Exploration BV (51%), holds the reservation application.
Figure 1. Location of the Ruostesuo reservation application, 20 km SE of Pyhäsalmi.
Finnish company Outokumpu mined the Ruostesuo zinc-copper massive sulfide deposit in 1988-89. According to historic internal reports, the company mined approximately 265,000 metric tonnes of ore along a strike length of 200 meters to a maximum depth of 50 meters. The total strike length of known mineralization in the mine area is at least 2,000 meters. Outokumpu partially explored the massive sulfide mineralization with 169 shallow drill holes during the period 1960-1989. Few holes exceeded 250 meters in depth, even though the massive sulfide mineralization appeared to continue further beyond this level.
Known mineralization is located in the limbs of an apparent synform, as shown in the following geological maps. Mining occurred only in a small zone on the southwest limb of the synform, and Outokumpu completed only a moderate amount of exploration drilling beyond the immediate mine area.
Figure 2. Ruostesuo area geology showing synformal fold structure (from Outokumpu reports).
Outokumpu did complete a number of rounds of geophysical exploration that included Slingram ground EM, ground gravity, and mise à la masse conductivity surveys. The following map shows coincident gravity and mise à la masse anomaly highs in the interior of the eastern synform, suggesting the presence of a potential massive sulfide target defined by high gravity results and high conductivity results, often positive indicators for VMS mineralization.
Figure 3. Map showing location of gravity and conductivity highs in the center of the synform. (after Outokumpu and AFOy).
Simplification of the targeting map reinforces the idea of a possible, significant VMS target in the Ruostesuo Mine area, in addition to the obvious deeper, downdip potential along the synform limbs that has not been reviewed by previous explorers in the area or district.
Figure 4. AFOy interpretation of the local geology and targeting, suggesting that the hinge of the eastern synform may be a strong VMS mineral target. There has not been any previous exploration in these areas, nor to depths below 250-300 meters from the surface, anywhere else in the application area.
Paul Kuhn, President/CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, "This new Ruostesuo Mine target looks really exciting. The idea is not new to us, as we are also targeting the hinge zone of the Sesmarias synform in Portugal, where we intercept higher-grade polymetallic massive sulfide mineralization. The addition of the Ruostesuo reservation to our Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc exploration portfolio upgrades the number of mineralized target areas to nine. At this time, we are looking for a potential partner to help drive forward this unique exploration opportunity located in a well-known, well-mineralized historic mining district."
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of valuable mineral deposits, using a hybrid project generator business model. Avrupa is actively advancing nine copper-zinc VMS targets and one orogenic gold prospect in central Finland through its partnership with Akkerman Exploration B.V. in the Finnish exploration company, Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa has submitted an application for a mining license covering the 100%-owned Sesmarias Cu/Zn massive sulfide deposit located in the northern portion of the Portuguese Pyrite Belt. The Company holds one 49%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova Gold Project in Kosovo, optioned to Western Tethyan Resources. Avrupa continues to focus its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, and looks to develop new opportunities around the general Mediterranean Basin. The Company is actively seeking new JV partnerships for its projects in Finland and Portugal.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
"Paul W. Kuhn"
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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