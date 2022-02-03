Gaming Investing News
With the Big Game not far away, guacamole and other delicious, avocado-based snacks are readying to take the stage—during half-time, beyond … and before. Avocados From Mexico kicked off the Big Game early this year with its first ever Guac Bowl Sweepstakes, an online gaming contest designed to engage and bring consumers from Quebec and Ontario together, available now through Feb. 9, 2022 . In the game, players ...

With the Big Game not far away, guacamole and other delicious, avocado-based snacks are readying to take the stage—during half-time, beyond … and before.

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) kicked off the Big Game early this year with its first ever Guac Bowl Sweepstakes, an online gaming contest designed to engage and bring consumers from Quebec and Ontario together, available now through Feb. 9, 2022 .

In the game, players are tasked with catching the right ingredients to prepare a guacamole recipe, while dodging wrong items along the way. Every proof of Avocados from Mexico purchase will give gamers 10 additional points that will bring them closer to the weekly prize draw, which includes a 43″ LED Smart TV and a $200 grocery gift card. The best scorer will get a chance to win an additional prize at the end of the game.

Getting closer through sports and healthy foods

"Every year, we look forward to celebrating the Big Game with our consumers, as this event universally signifies the importance of togetherness—a key value that also defines us as a company," said Miguel Barcenas, strategy and marketing consultant for the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM). "We are in a unique position to share an innovative and fun experience that our consumers can enjoy. With the Guac Bowl game, our goal is to create an authentic and inclusive way to bring people together over sport and healthy foods."

For more information on Avocados from Mexico and its Guac Bowl Sweepstakes, visit avocadosfrommexicocontest.ca/en or follow Avocados from Mexico Canada on Facebook.

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

https://avocadosfrommexico.ca/

www.instagram.com/avosmexico_canada

www.facebook.com/avocadosfrommexicoCA/

SOURCE Avocados from Mexico

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c4214.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Wondr Gaming and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet & Chris Boucher partner with Samsung to showcase Samsung Odyssey monitor and SSD for gamers

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher partner with Samsung to host a Call of Duty Warzone Plunder challenge on Twitch, facing off with Wondr C.O.D. streamers to promote the Samsung Odyssey monitor and SSD (solid state drive) for gamers.

Keep reading... Show less

G FUEL, VIZ Media And Mediatoon Licensing Unveil New Sage Mode Flavor Inspired by "Naruto Shippuden"

In celebration of one of the greatest anime series of all time, Naruto Shippuden G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced that its new flavor, G FUEL Sage Mode, is available now in a Collector's Box and 40-serving tubs!

In Naruto Shippuden , Sage Mode allows users to tap into the natural force of the world, opening up new techniques and allowing them to power up existing ones with the new senjutsu chakra. To enter Sage Mode , one must balance the natural energy with their own physical and spiritual energies. Instead of training with that nasty toad oil in Mount Myōboku, G FUEL fans can grab the new Sage Mode to boost their energy and focus to try to become the ultimate ninja or plan a long night of gaming with their ninja team!

Keep reading... Show less

NxGen Brands, Inc. : Announcement Update from NxGen Brands, Inc. - CEO and President

NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company") is excited to announce the company's roadmap for 2022 as it embarks on a broad-reaching expansion of its 2021 developments into new markets.

2021 in Summary: Adapting to the fast-delivery industry

Keep reading... Show less
Ways to Invest in Gaming

Ways to Invest in Gaming

New gaming devices coupled with the advancement of existing gadgets have paved the way for the gaming industry to reach new heights in terms of market value.

Gamers are spoiled for choice today as game publishers continue to release titles across multiple platforms, including mobile, personal computers (PCs), tablets and consoles.

So how can investors get involved and potentially make a profit in this exciting and quickly developing space? Read on for a look at the digital gaming industry, including what makes it lucrative and what stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investors may want to consider.

Keep reading... Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Paidia/

In the news release, NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING, issued 01-Feb-2022 by Paidia over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph, third sentence, should read "Executive leadership includes Jill Kenney , Paidia Founder and CEO (former Head of Media at Red Bull Canada), Stephanie Peloza , Head Narrative Designer (popular gaming creator and transgender activist), Camille Salazar-Hadaway , Head of Partnerships (well known esports host and content producer), Taylor Sudermann , Director of Digital Products and Platform (former Digital Programming at Red Bull Canada), and Julia Becker , Corporate Advisor (former Head of Investor Relations at Enthusiast Gaming)." The complete, corrected release follows:

NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING

The Oversubscribed Financing Confirms Inherent Industry Demand for Inclusivity-Forward Gaming Communities

Keep reading... Show less

Midnite Announces Series A Round Led by The Raine Group

Midnite, a licensed esports betting platform, announced today the first closing of its $16mm Series A funding round led by The Raine Group, a leading global merchant bank focused exclusively on technology, media and telecommunications. As part of the round, existing investors increased their investment in Midnite. Notable previous backers of Midnite include Makers Fund and Venrex. The Raine Group's Co-Founder and Partner John Salter will join Midnite's Board of Directors and Managing Director Garrett Gomes will become a Board Observer. Raine's investment is a part of its dedicated gaming investment platform.

Proceeds from this round will be used to help fund Midnite's growth initiatives as the company supercharges its product platform including:

Keep reading... Show less

