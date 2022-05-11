GamingInvesting News

Jiangbo Tian to Spearhead Design, Development and Optimization of Data Architecture for Pocket7Games All-in-one Social Competition Platform AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced that it has welcomed Jiangbo Tian as Director of Data Intelligence. Tian is responsible for the ongoing design and development of Pocket7Games' data architecture ...

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced that it has welcomed Jiangbo Tian as Director of Data Intelligence. Tian is responsible for the ongoing design and development of Pocket7Games' data architecture and its associated components to support the unique social competition platform.

Under Tian's direction, AviaGames will continue to advance the Pocket7Games backend architecture to support and fuel performance, scaling and cutting-edge innovations to provide mobile gamers with an enhanced and personalized social competition experience. Tian brings with him over 14 years of experience with big data architecture, development and management.

"Big data is integral to enhancing skill-based gaming experiences and pushing the mobile gaming industry to new heights," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "AviaGames is constantly exploring new tools and methods to tailor, augment and break barriers in social competition technology. With the goal to create an intelligent platform that learns its users to work in their favor, we warmly welcome Jiangbo's expertise and energy to drive this initiative."

Bringing extensive experience and a deep understanding of data platforms and product success, Tian previously served as Data Platform Director for GrowingIO where he built the team from the ground up. Managing the development and implementation of GrowingIO's data platform and product roadmap, Tian focused on improving data quality, system stability and efficiency of problem location and solving. Prior to his work with GrowingIO, Tian worked for App Annie , now data.ai, where he was responsible for designing core products and architecting the offline and online data layers for its unified data platform.

"Now is a fascinating time to join the mobile gaming industry and pioneer the charge to best leverage big data to augment player experience and business operations," said Tian. "I am pleased to be joining the AviaGames team and ushering the future of mobile gaming."

AviaGames is committed to building the ultimate all-in-one, skill-based social competition platform that uniquely leverages data to learn its users' interests, skills and preferences for an unmatched experience. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and AI-powered technology to understand its player base, AviaGames delivers sophisticated matchmaking functionality to match players at similar skill levels for competitions. In addition, AviaGames operates in full compliance with regional and industry laws and guidelines to ensure a safe mobile gaming and social platform for all.

About AviaGames, Inc.
Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, skill-based gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

