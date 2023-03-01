CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zeeshan Syed, as the Company's new President, effective March 1, 2023, while Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end.

Mr. Syed has close to 20 years of combined experience in the energy sector in North America providing executive direction on the development, implementation, and communications of major projects and initiatives. He worked for the Government of Canada serving in the Prime Minister's Office from 2001 to 2003 as Executive Advisor to the Director of Communications and prior to that, with the Ministry of Health, as a policy advisor. Before joining Avalon in 2019, he held various executive positions within the Government of Alberta, and in the technology sector, helping start-ups scale their businesses.

Mr. Syed's experience in Government positioned him well to serve as a policy advisor for Avalon and manage Avalon's government relations work. He earned a Masters degree in Comparative Politics and Economics from the London School of Economics in 2004 after graduating from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor's degree in 2000. His versatility and cross-sectoral executive experience continue to position him well to serve Avalon in multiple areas including; political risk, regulatory affairs, clean energy, corporate strategy, government relations strategy and investor relations. Mr. Syed's academic and professional background provide him with a unique perspective of a world increasingly subject to change particularly in the energy sector.

Donald Bubar, Avalon's current President and CEO, commented, "Mr. Syed has proven himself to be a very capable leader who is now highly experienced in the emerging new sector of critical minerals supply chains, especially lithium battery materials. His energy, insight and performance to date has been instrumental in our strategic and commercial relations with major international strategic partners. I now have full confidence in Mr. Syed as he provides the leadership to deliver world-class performance that maximizes shareholder returns."

Zeeshan Syed commented, "I am excited and energized about the opportunity to lead Avalon into the next chapter on establishing new critical minerals supply chains especially lithium battery materials. Avalon has a strong management team and a diversified asset base giving the Company exposure to a broad range of critical minerals. With strong new leadership, we will leverage our competitive advantages to position the Company as a market leader and help our great country become a dominant player within the rapidly growing critical minerals sector."

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, directly at 416-364-4938 ext. 222.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end and that Avalon will leverage our competitive advantages to position the Company as a market leader. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential", "scheduled", "anticipates", "continues", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", "planned", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" or "will not be" taken, reached or result, "will occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Avalon to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Although Avalon has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to market conditions, and the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's current Annual Information Form, Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements have been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Avalon does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 23, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

DirectorNumber of
Votes Cast		Percentage of
Votes Cast
Donald BubarFor:
Against:		86,024,853
3,998,463		95.558%
4.442%
Alan FerryFor:
Against:		83,870,489
6,152,827		93.165%
6.835%
Naomi JohnsonFor:
Against:		83,846,213
6,177,103		93.138%
6.862%
John E. FisherFor:
Against:		84,225,135
5,798,181		93.559%
6.441%
Marilyn SpinkFor:
Against:		84,133,756
5,889,560		93.458%
6.542%
Harvey L. A. YesnoFor:
Against:		84,727,835
5,295,481		94.118%
5.882%

 

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Rickardo Welyhorsky, P. Eng., as its Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Welyhorsky is a registered Professional Metallurgical Engineer with over 29 years of experience spanning all levels of project development and operations in the mining and metals industry. He brings to Avalon a wealth of industry experience within various roles including metallurgical test work, feasibility study work, engineering, construction, commissioning, start-up as well as operations and maintenance. While most of his recent experience has been in the gold sector, his vast experience will mesh well with the development needs to advance the Separation Rapids Lithium Project as well as the proposed lithium refinery. Mr. Welyhorsky has a background in Chemical Engineering Technology and Environmental Management from Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario as well as a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laurentian University.

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.  (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 11,470,624 flow-through units at a price of $0.17 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,950,000.

Each flow-through unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from closing.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

Avalon Publishes 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

Avalon Publishes 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 annual sustainability report along with its audited annual financial statements. The 2022 Sustainability Report can be accessed on the Company's website at: https:www.avalonadvancedmaterials.comsustainabilitysustainability_reporting.

The 2022 Sustainability Report focuses on health and safety, social, environmental and economic matters that are material to Avalon. It incorporates a self-assessment of Avalon's 2022 fiscal year sustainability performance sets targets for 2023 and long-term goals, as well as assessing against the applicable Towards Sustainable Mining indicators defined by the Mining Association of Canada. Avalon's 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, core option.

×