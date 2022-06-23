Lithium Investing News


Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL)) targets multiple critical minerals necessary for manufacturing clean technology. With over 25 years of experience working in the critical minerals sector, the company has first-to-market advantage, in addition to the years of expertise in the field.

The Separation Rapids Lithium Project, the company’s current flagship project, is in the preliminary stages of economic assessment and feasibility study. The project is in advanced exploration stages, but new studies are required per its new agreement with Essar Group to fund and build a new lithium refinery. However, an accurate economic assessment can now be completed since Avalon Advanced Materials has a specific refinery agreement.

  • Avalon Advanced Materials is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with assets targeting multiple critical minerals, including lithium and tin.
  • The company’s entire portfolio consists of assets located in stable jurisdictions throughout Canada.
  • The company’s flagship project, Separation Rapids, is poised to supply Ontario’s first lithium refinery and create a domestic supply chain for the critical mineral. It strategically aligns with the Ontario Critical Minerals strategy, leading sustainability solutions with its unique lithium petalite deposit in Northwestern Ontario.
  • The petalite deposit can potentially serve both the global glass-ceramics industry and the electrification sector.
  • Don Bubar, president and CEO, had the foresight to acquire assets covering multiple critical minerals. As a result, while the race to carbon neutrality heats up, the company is ready to supply the essential minerals that manufacturers need.
  • Avalon Advanced Materials is a Canadian enterprise that has been in business for over 25 years, specializing in the critical minerals sector.

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 22 Register Now

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 22 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 33 rd Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Avalon Enters into $3,000,000 Convertible Security Funding Agreement to Accelerate Separation Rapids Lithium Work

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a $3,000,000 convertible security funding agreement (the "Funding Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together "Lind").

The convertible security to be issued under the Funding Agreement will have a two year term and will accrue a simple interest rate obligation of 10% per annum on the funded amount, which is prepaid and attributed to its face value upon issuance, resulting in a face value of $3,600,000 (the "Face Value"). Lind will be entitled to convert the Face Value amount over a 24 month period, subject to certain limits, at a conversion price equal to 85% of the five day trailing volume weighted average price of Avalon's common shares prior to the date of conversion. The convertible security matures 24 months after closing. Commencing 30 days after the expiry of the 4-month statutory hold applicable to the convertible security, Avalon has the right to repurchase the convertible security, subject to the holder's option to convert up to one third of the Face Value into Avalon common shares prior to this repurchase.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Green Technology Metals

Interim Seymour Mineral Resource Doubles to 9.9MT

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to advise of an interim Mineral Resource Estimate update for its Seymour Lithium Project in northwest Ontario, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International to Consolidate 100% Ownership of Maricunga Lithium Brine Project

Lithium Power International to Consolidate 100% Ownership of Maricunga Lithium Brine Project

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into definitive binding agreements to consolidate 100% ownership of the Maricunga Lithium Brine project in Chile (“Maricunga” or the “Project”) via two all scrip mergers with its joint venture partners Minera Salar Blanco SpA (“MSB SpA”) and Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ:TSXV) (“Bearing”) (together the “JV Partners”) (individually the “Transaction” or together the “Transactions”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) – Trading Halt

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Lithium Power International Limited (‘LPI’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LPI, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 24 June 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) – Trading Halt

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Lithium Power International Limited (‘LPI’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LPI, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 24 June 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Xantippe Resources

Southern Cross Exploration Licences Granted

Two new licences granted in highly prospective area of the Southern Cross greenstone belt.

Xantippe Resources Limited (ASX: XTC) (Xantippe, XTC, or the Company) is pleased to advise of the grant of one Exploration Licence and one Prospecting License in the Toomey Hills area of the Southern Cross Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources

Further Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Intersections of up to 15m at Mavis Lake

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or the “Company”), is pleased to advise that another seven step-out holes have intersected intervals of spodumene-bearing pegmatite. 30 of 32 holes have intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatites within the Pegmatite 6 zone at the Company’s 100% owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project (“the Project”) in Ontario, Canada. Over 4,300 metres has now been drilled of the Company’s inaugural 5,000m drill program, at the Project.

Highlights1,2,3

Keep reading...Show less

