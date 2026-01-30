Austrian Government Extends Critical Metals Corp's Wolfsberg Mining License

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to announce the Austrian Government has again renewed the Wolfsberg license for a further 2 years despite incorrect media reports to the contrary.

Key Highlights

  • The Austrian government renews the Wolfsberg mining license for a further 2 years.
  • Lithium prices continue their rapid rise.
  • A decision on whether to commence mining will be made by the end of 2026.

Critical Metals Corp., Chairman Tony Sage commented:

"We have recently met with Obeikan (our Saudi hydroxide plant partners) and agreed a framework for a ‘decision to mine' by the end of 2026 if prices remain robust and financing options are available."

The lithium sector has over the past 6 months shown a strong rebound, with prices for key lithium compounds surging significantly from early 2025 lows due to tightening supply dynamics and robust demand growth. Battery-grade lithium carbonate prices in China have climbed to around CNY 168,000–170,000 per tonne (approximately US$23,000–24,000 per tonne equivalent, based on recent spot and futures data), marking gains of over 40% in the past month and more than 100% year-over-year in some benchmarks. This follows a peak near CNY 180,000 per tonne in late January. Similarly, spodumene concentrate (6% Li₂O, CIF China) has traded around US$2,000–2,168 per tonne, recovering from prior subdued levels amid supply constraints and speculative momentum. These upward movements reflect a shift from earlier oversupply concerns toward a more balanced or deficit-leaning market.

The outlook for lithium prices remains positive for 2026, driven primarily by accelerating demand from battery energy storage systems (BESS) and the robotics and drone sectors, which is outperforming expectations and emerging as a major growth driver alongside electric vehicles. Analysts anticipate a narrowing surplus or even a small deficit in lithium carbonate equivalent, with forecasts pointing to sustained or higher prices amid capped new supply additions and geopolitical efforts to secure non-Chinese sources. Energy storage investments in major economies, combined with resilient downstream consumption, support optimism for continued price strength, positioning projects like our Wolfsberg lithium project to attract project financing.

Figure 1

Figure 2

About Wolfsberg

The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is a strategically located hard-rock lithium development in Carinthia, Austria, and is considered one of Europe's most advanced lithium assets. The project is designed to supply high-quality spodumene concentrate to the growing European electric vehicle and battery storage markets. Wolfsberg benefits from strong infrastructure access, a skilled regional workforce, and proximity to major automotive and battery manufacturing hubs. With established permitting progress and development studies completed, Wolfsberg is positioned to play a key role in strengthening Europe's domestic supply of critical battery materials and supporting the continent's energy transition.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on Critical Metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully licensed mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic Critical Metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72fcdc20-b17a-4799-aee3-e05d8abfc130

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38a65654-8288-41a2-b855-a6adff83ac25


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

critical-metalscrmlnasdaq-crmlcritical-metals-investing
CRML
The Conversation (0)
European Lithium Limited

EUR sells a further 5m CRML Shares for approximately $A124m

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (“European Lithium” or the “Company”) advises that it has completed a sale of 5 million ordinary shares in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML). BMO Capital Markets Corp. helped facilitate the transaction by acting in a market maker capacity... Keep Reading...
European Lithium Limited

EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) in an off-market transaction has sold a further 3.85 million CRML shares to a single US institutional investor at US$13 per share (a 12%... Keep Reading...
Critical Metals

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), a private company currently completing an S-4 merger to go... Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to... Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Forge Resources (CSE:FRG)

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("Forge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update from its fully permitted flagship La Estrella coal project, located in Santander, Colombia. Underground development activities continue to advance steadily, supported... Keep Reading...
Kazakhstan flag waving against a cloudy blue sky.

ERG's Gallium Deal Puts Kazakhstan on Track to Become World's Top 2 Producer

Kazakhstan could be set to emerge as a key player in critical minerals and low-carbon metals as Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) moves ahead with gallium and iron projects in the country. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Japan, ERG signed a long-term agreement to supply... Keep Reading...
Pen and check mark with Australian flag.

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Australia signed a critical minerals declaration at the Pax Silica Summit, alongside six other countries.Present at the December 12 summit were Australia, the US, Korea, Japan, the UK, Singapore and Israel.“The Pax Silica Summit is a United States-led initiative on securing technology supply... Keep Reading...
Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”) has successfully completed another critical stage in its mineral processing program by producing a mixed rare earths oxide (“MREO”) using the updated preliminary PFS mineral processing flowsheet. HighlightsRare... Keep Reading...
Australia and UK flags overlapping, displaying iconic stars and crosses.

UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner

The United Kingdom is looking at building bilateral critical minerals partnerships with various countries, including Australia.On Tuesday (November 25), UK Industry Minister Chris McDonald was said to have mentioned a collaboration with Australia under the AUKUS defence pact, according to a news... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

Nuvau Minerals Announces up to $20 Million Brokered Private Placement

Nuvau Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2026

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

Related News

gold-investing

WGC: Gold Demand Tops 5,000 Tons for the First Time on Investment, Central Bank Buying

oil-and-gas-investing

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

base-metals-investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces up to $20 Million Brokered Private Placement

base-metals-investing

Nuvau Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2026

nickel-investing

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

copper-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF