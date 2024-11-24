(TheNewswire)
Aurum hits 17.31m at 5.90 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 1
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Aurum Resources
Investor Insights
Aurum Resources offers a compelling value proposition through its highly prospective gold asset in Côte d'Ivoire, a fast-emerging gold region in West Africa. It's cost-effective exploration strategy of drill rig ownership, also sets it apart from its peers.
Overview
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development, with several key projects contributing to the country's economic expansion. The overall gold mining sector in Côte d'Ivoire is supported by substantial investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Geopolitically, Côte d'Ivoire outperforms most developing countries in the world in political, legal, tax and operational risk metrics. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire continues to make notable strides in its political stability and Absence of Violence and Terrorism Index.
Aurum is led by a board and management team with considerable experience and a track record of success in the mining industry and a history of creating shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
- Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
- Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
- Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
- Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
- Well-funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study
Key Project: Boundali Gold Project
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali project area covers the underexplored southern extension of the Boundiali belt, where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer-grained basin sediments, and to the west, Tarkwaian clastic rocks lie in contact with a granitic margin. The project benefits from year-round road access and excellent infrastructure.The first stage of drilling at Boundiali occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for both the BM and BD tenements (BM1 and BM2; BD1, BD2 and BD3 targets) and was designed to test below-gold-in-soil anomalies oriented along NE trending structures. Having completed its initial exploration program, Aurum is now ramping up and undertaking a scout and step-back diamond drilling campaign with plans to increase its drilling fleet to include six rigs targeting a drilling rate of ~10,000 metres per month. The company expects to drill more than 45,000 metres of diamond core at Boundali to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate that is anticipated by the end of 2024.
Drilling costs are estimated at US$45 per metre, as Aurum owns all of its drilling rigs and employs its operators, representing a significant value proposition relative to peers who use commercial drilling companies that charge upwards of $200 per meter. The company believes there is potential for multi-million ounce gold resources to be defined with hundreds thousands meters of drilling over years within the Boundiali Gold Project’s land holding areas.
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest). Historic exploration at PR0893 includes 93 AC drill holes and four RC holes. Airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping and extensive soil sampling have also been performed at PR0893, while PR0808 has had 91 RC holes drilled for 6,229 metres along with geochemical analysis and modeling. Detailed geochemical sampling and drilling at PR414 revealed three strong gold anomalies and returned impressive high-grade results.
Following the renewal of its Boundali South (BST) exploration licence in September 2024, drilling at the Nyangboue deposit is ramping up. Previous exploration at BST has returned impressive results, including 20 m at 10.45 g/t gold from 38 meters, and 30 m at 8.30 g/t gold from 39 m.
In May 2024, Aurum entered a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70 percent interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN). Aurum, through subsidiary Plusor Global Pty Ltd, has partnered with Ivorian company Geb & Nut Resources Sarl and related party (GNRR) to explore and develop the Boundiali North (BN) tenement which covers 208.87sq km immediately north of Aurum’s BD tenement. Further to this agreement, Aurum announced it has earned 51 percent project interest after completing more than 8,000 m of diamond core drilling. Aurum is continuing diamond drilling on the BM tenement targeting an initial JORC resource by late 2024.
Management Team
Troy Flannery – Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry, including nine years in corporate and 17 years in senior mining engineering and project development roles. He has a degree in mining engineering, masters in finance, and first class mine managers certificate of competency. Flannery has performed non-executive director roles with numerous ASX listed companies and was the CEO of Abra Mining until October 2021. He has worked at numerous mining companies, mining consultancy and contractors, including BHP, Newcrest, Xstrata, St Barbara Mines and AMC Consultants.
Dr. Caigen Wang – Managing Director
Dr. Caigen Wang founded Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE), where he led the company as managing director for 13 years through private exploration, ASX listing, gold resource definition, project study and mine building to become one of Africa’s newest gold producers at its Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. He holds a bachelor, masters and PhD in mining engineering. He is a fellow of AusIMM and a chartered professional engineer of Institution of Engineer, Australia. Wang has 13 years of mining academic experience in China University of Mining and Technology, Western Australia School of Mine and University of Alberta, and over 20 years of practical experience in mining engineering and mineral exploration in Australia, China and Africa. Other professional experience includes senior technical and management roles in mining houses, including St. Barbara, Sons of Gwalia, BHP Billiton, China Goldmines PLC and others.
Mark Strizek – Executive Director
Mark Strizek has nearly 30 years’ experience in the resource industry, having worked as a geologist on various gold, base metal and technology metal projects. He brings invaluable geological, technical and development expertise to Aurum, most recently as an executive director at Tietto Minerals’, which progressed from an IPO to gold production at the Abujar gold project in West Africa. Strizek has worked as an executive with management and board responsibilities in exploration, feasibility, finance and development-ready assets across Australia, West Africa, Asia and Europe.
Element79 Corporate Financing Update
VANCOUVER, BC The N ewswire November 25, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company ") Pursuant to the Company's previous announcements for its private placement, the Company has determined that it will not be pursuing further funding under the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). On November 15, 2024 the Company announced that it had raised for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,024 and issued 5,000,240 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit.
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a mining company with a focus on exploring and developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production at the mine and through reprocessing its tailings, in the near term.
The Company holds a portfolio of four properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, and the projects are believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. The Company has retained the Clover project for resource development purposes and signed a binding agreement to sell three projects with a closing date on or before November 30, 2024.
The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer
Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition (the "Transaction") of Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton"). Reefton was a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX:SNG) ("Siren"). The completion of the transaction expands Rua Gold's tenement package to cover over 95% of the Reefton Goldfield.
Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, stated: "Today marks a pivotal point in Rua Gold's development. With the completion of this Transaction, the Reefton district is largely under control of one company. This creates the opportunity to develop a world-class, scalable mining operation in an area that had high-grade production and is considerably underexplored at depth.
Since the announcement in July, our team has been integrating Siren's data from the Reefton properties and will incorporate this into the VRIFY AI drill targeting platform. Putting together all of these advanced exploration projects through the Transaction creates an exciting district scale opportunity.
Advancing the Auld Creek gold project and weighing up other compelling targets for immediate drilling along with our current drilling successes provides a broad platform for the future."
With the Transaction complete, a third rig is mobilized to recommence drilling on the Auld Creek target, it is a compelling near surface resource opportunity. The two drill rigs currently operating will continue on the targets at Murray Creek, including the recently announced visible gold intercept of +1oz gold intersection (refer to news release dated November 4, 2024) and shallow Capleston targets.
Further targets are being analyzed in an iterative process using VRIFY AI targeting methodology and Rua Gold's comprehensive combined exploration and mining data sets.
Figure 1: Overview of the Reefton Goldfield.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_006full.jpg
Actively Advancing a District-Scale Discovery in a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:
Represents the next chapter in Rua Gold's development towards our goal to be a major gold producer in New Zealand.
Newly consolidated project represents an under-explored high-grade gold district in the world.
Permits, access, and consents in place for aggressive drilling following a district-wide reassessment of targets and potential on the combined land package.
The Transaction will increase regional tenement holdings from ~34k ha to ~125k ha and cover all known past mine camps outside of the Blackwater and Globe Progress mines.
Potential for lower overall project capital expenditures through the development of a central processing hub.
The Transaction increases Rua Gold profile in New Zealand, allowing greater opportunity to work alongside a pro-mining Government in helping to expand its resource potential.
Backed by a team of mining professionals with +150 years of combined experience.
Figure 2: Tenement map of the Reefton Goldfield.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_007full.jpg
1. Source: https://federationmining.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Investor-Deck-Federation-OCT-2024.pdf
Figure 3: Cross Section of historic underground mines in the Reefton Goldfield.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_008full.jpg
Transaction Summary
The Transaction was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated July 12, 2024, as amended October 18, 2024 (the "Amended Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, as consideration for the acquisition of Reefton, Rua Gold paid Siren aggregate consideration of A$20 million (C$18.4 million), representing:
A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash; and
83,927,383 common shares in the capital of Rua Gold (each, a "Company Share"), representing A$18 million (C$16.6 million[1])
(collectively, the "Reefton Consideration").
The Reefton Consideration remains subject to customary working capital adjustments.
Rua Gold also acquired 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of Siren (each, a "Siren Share") at a price of A$0.20 (C$0.18) per Siren Share for an aggregate of A$2 million (C$1.8 million).
In connection with closing of the Transaction, the Company and Siren entered into a shareholder rights agreement pertaining to Siren's interest in Rua Gold, pursuant to which, among other things:
Rua Gold reconstituted its board of directors to be comprised of seven directors;
so long as Siren beneficially owns or controls at least 10% of the issued and outstanding Company Shares: (i) Siren may nominate one member to Rua Gold's board of directors; and (ii) Siren will vote any Company Shares it owns or controls in support of any proposed resolution recommended by Rua Gold's board of directors at any meeting of shareholders of the Company;
the 83,927,383 Company Shares issued to Siren at closing of the Transaction will be subject to the following resale restrictions: (i) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until May 25, 2025; (ii) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until November 25, 2025; (iii) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until February 25, 2026; (iv) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until May 25, 2026; and (v) 9,395,867 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until November 25, 2026 (collectively, the "Contractual Resale Restrictions"); and
the Contractual Resale Restrictions will cease to apply if, at any time following May 25, 2025, Rua Gold's market capitalization is at least $208,102,222.73.
Following completion of the Transaction:
Reefton operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rua Gold;
Rua Gold owns approximately 7.5% of the issued and outstanding Siren Shares, calculated on an undiluted basis;
Siren owns approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding Company Shares, calculated on an undiluted basis, resulting in a new Control Person (as defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"));
Siren's Chairman, Mr. Brian Rodan, joined Rua Gold's board of directors; and
Rua Gold will transfer back tenement PP 60893 covering 7,305.20 ha to Siren.
The Transaction and creation of a new Control of the Company was approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company through the written consents in in accordance with TSXV policies. The Transaction remains subject to final acceptance from the TSXV.
Early Warning Disclosure
Siren Gold
In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Siren, with an address at Level 2, 41 - 43 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005, has acquired 83,927,383 Company Shares at a price of $0.1983 per Common Share for an aggregate subscription amount of approximately $16,642,800. Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, Siren owned no securities of the Company. As a result of the Transaction, Siren owns and controls approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and 24% on a fully diluted basis.
Siren acquired the Company Shares for investment purposes. In the future, Siren will evaluate its investment in the Company from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.
Siren currently has no plans or intentions which would result in a corporate transaction, a sale or transfer of a material amount of the assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, a change in the board of directors or management of the Company (other than as disclosed herein), including any plans or intentions to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancies on the board, a material change in the Company's business or corporate structure, a change in the Company's articles or similar instruments or another action which might impede the acquisition of control of Company by any person or company, a class of securities of the Company being delisted from, or ceasing to be authorized to be quoted on, a marketplace, the Company ceasing to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada, a solicitation of proxies from securityholders, or an action similar to any of those enumerated.
The disclosure respecting Siren's shareholdings contained in this press release is made pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 and a copy of the report in respect of the above acquisition will be filed with applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy may be obtained by contacting the Company as noted under "Rua Gold Contact" below.
Advisors and Legal Counsel
Cormark Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to the Company and its Board of Directors. McMillan LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel to the Company. Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Siren and its Board of Directors. Steinepreis Paganin acted as Australian legal counsel to Siren.
About Rua Gold
Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.
The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with approximately 125,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.
The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.
For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Technical Information
Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.
Rua Gold Contact
Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; and the effects and benefits of the Transaction. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.
Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
[1] Calculated using Rua Gold's 30-day VWAP on the CSE as of July 12, 2024 of C$0.1983 at an AUD:CAD exchange rate of 0.9246.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231266
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
General Meeting Letter of Access
Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting
Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement
Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, announces that it has terminated the exclusivity agreement previously entered into with Mable and Fable Limited ("MFL") on September 26, 2024, due to MFL's failure to satisfy their funding obligations under the agreement.
By terminating the exclusivity agreement, the Company is now free to pursue multiple strategic opportunities (including partnerships, joint ventures and financings) that have emerged since the announcement of its recent iron ore discovery. Following that announcement, Zodiac Gold has received substantial interest from multiple parties regarding these high-potential assets. The Company intends to evaluate these opportunities with a view towards identifying how to best leverage its iron ore assets in one or more transactions that will maximize shareholder value. In parallel, Zodiac Gold intends to continue to build on the exploration success of its recently completed Alasala and Arthington drilling programs at its Todi Project.
David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "The decision to terminate the agreement was not taken lightly, but it is imperative that we remain agile and open to evaluating all potential opportunities. The newly discovered iron ore potential of our properties combined with the very encouraging results of our recent drilling campaigns at multiple gold deposit targets provide Zodiac Gold with multiple avenues to build significant value for our shareholders. The level of interest in our assets underscores their quality and strategic importance, and we are committed to ensuring that the next steps we take are aligned with long-term growth."
Given the termination of the MFL exclusivity agreement, the Company will not have access to the funding that MFL had originally agreed to provide in exchange for the exclusivity arrangements. As a result, in addition to pursuing the various inquiries it has received from third parties regarding potential strategic transactions, Zodiac Gold is pleased to announce that it intends to complete an offering of units of the Company (the "Units"), on a non-brokered private placement basis, for aggregate proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being led by existing shareholders.
Offering Terms
Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to 5,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.10 per Unit (the "Issue Price"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund continued exploration at its flagship Todi Gold Project, Bomi South, and Bong West licences in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa and for working capital purposes.
Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur in late November or early December and may occur in tranches. Closing is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSXV.
Finders
Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company may pay finders' fees to certain eligible finders of up to 7% in cash of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders and up to 7% in finders warrants (the "Finder Warrants") of the aggregate number of Units placed by such finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at the Issue Price and will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.
Hold Period
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws.
Insider Participation
Certain directors of the Company are expected to acquire Units under the Offering. Such participation will be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under the policies of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company anticipates relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units to be acquired by the participating directors nor the consideration to be paid by such directors is anticipated to exceed 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization.
About Zodiac Gold
Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts
For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:
David Kol
President & CEO
info@zodiac-gold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.
Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230648
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
