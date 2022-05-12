Increasing Original Target for Expense Savings; Management Now Expects $150 to $170 Million in Annualized Cost Savings by H12023 versus Stated Target of $60 to $80 Million Reiterating Adjusted EBITDA Profitability Run Rate by the End of Fiscal H1 2023 Remains #1 Canadian LP in High Margin Global Medical Cannabis Revenues; International Medical Revenue Increased 55% from Q3 2021 Strong balance sheet; Early Repurchase ...

ACB:CA,ACB