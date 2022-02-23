New gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery include: 1.11 gt Au over 45.80 m 11.39 gt Au over 2.04 m 18.00 gt Au over 1.40 m Maiden drill program identified broad zones of near surface gold mineralization over 1.3 km strike length Winter drilling campaign commenced Aurion Resources Ltd. reports results for remaining 7 holes drilled at the Helmi Discovery on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. Joint Venture in the Central Lapland ...

BTO:CA,BTG