New gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery include: 2.05 gt Au over 77.50 m including 4.18 gt Au over 24.55 m 1.42 gt Au over 15.90 m including 2.13 gt Au over 6.35 m 29 holes have been drilled at Helmi and nearby targets in 2022, assays pending for 26 holes Aurion Resources Ltd. reports results for the first three holes from the winter 2022 drilling program at the Helmi Discovery on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. Joint ...

BTO:CA,BTG