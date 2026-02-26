Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

Full Year 2025 LUPKYNIS Sales Grew 25%

Announces LUPKYNIS Sales Guidance for 2026 of $305 Million to $315 Million

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, total revenue was $77.1 million and $283.1 million, up 29% and 20%, respectively, compared to $59.9 million and $235.1 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $74.2 million and $271.3 million, up 29% and 25%, respectively, compared to $57.6 million and $216.2 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, license, collaboration and royalty revenue, which includes manufacturing services, collaboration and royalty revenue from Aurinia's collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $2.9 million and $11.7 million, up 26% and down 38%, respectively, compared to $2.3 million and $18.9 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included a milestone payment of $10.0 million associated with LUPKYNIS regulatory approval in Japan.
  • Net Income: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income was $210.8 million and $287.2 million, up 14957% and 4852%, respectively, compared to $1.4 million and $5.8 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $175.1 million and $173.0 million, respectively, primarily due to the release of its valuation allowance on deferred tax assets that the Company now expects to realize. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income before income taxes was $35.7 million and $114.2 million, up 2875% and 1443%, respectively, compared to $1.2 million and $7.4 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, diluted earnings per share was $1.53 and $2.07, up 15200% and 5075%, respectively, compared to $0.01 and $0.04, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, cash flows from operating activities were $45.7 million and $135.7 million, up 52% and 206%, respectively, compared to $30.1 million and $44.4 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2025, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $398.0 million, compared to $358.5 million at December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 12.2 million of its common shares for $98.2 million.

2026 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

For 2026, Aurinia expects total revenue of $315 million to $325 million, up 11% to 15% compared to 2025, and net product sales of $305 million to $315 million, up 12% to 16% compared to 2025.

"We are pleased to have delivered strong LUPKYNIS sales growth in 2025," stated Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. "We expect 2026 to be an exciting year for Aurinia. We remain focused on increasing LUPKYNIS adoption among lupus nephritis patients and advancing aritinercept, a dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor, which has the potential to treat a wide range of autoimmune diseases. We have initiated a clinical study of aritinercept in one autoimmune disease and plan to initiate a clinical study in an additional autoimmune disease in the first half of 2026."

Webcast & Conference Call Details

A webcast and conference call will be hosted today, February 26th, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The link to the audio webcast is available here . To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-8029/+1 201-689-8029. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar , and on Aurinia's website at www.auriniapharma.com .

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

80,213

$

83,433

Short-term investments

317,784

275,043

Accounts receivable, net

41,454

36,544

Inventory

45,690

39,228

Prepaid expenses and deposits

5,746

11,219

Other current assets

1,080

1,129

Total current assets

491,967

446,596

Deferred tax assets, net

176,194

Finance right-of-use lease assets

73,865

92,072

Intangible assets, net

3,761

4,355

Operating right-of-use lease assets

3,596

4,068

Property and equipment, net

2,111

2,731

Other noncurrent assets

93

823

Total assets

$

751,587

$

550,645

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,313

$

5,187

Accrued expenses

66,621

64,971

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

16,523

14,046

Deferred revenue

3,720

11,002

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,067

1,026

Other current liabilities

2,480

1,531

Total current liabilities

93,724

97,763

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

52,322

58,554

Deferred revenue, less current portion

12,648

1,699

Deferred compensation and other noncurrent liabilities

6,662

9,408

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

4,900

5,743

Total liabilities

170,256

173,167

Shareholders' equity

Common shares - no par value, Unlimited shares authorized, 132,323 and 140,883 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

1,120,035

1,187,696

Additional paid-in capital

111,263

126,999

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(599

)

(647

)

Accumulated deficit

(649,368

)

(936,570

)

Total shareholders' equity

581,331

377,478

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

751,587

$

550,645

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

Years ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)

Revenue

Net product sales

$

74,173

$

57,582

$

271,345

$

216,186

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

2,941

2,285

11,710

18,947

Total revenue

77,114

59,867

283,055

235,133

Operating expenses

Cost of revenue

8,799

5,552

32,665

28,248

Selling, general and administrative

29,255

37,032

101,794

172,028

Research and development

10,895

8,107

32,505

20,785

Restructuring

15,351

1,647

23,106

Other (income) expense, net

(5,074

)

(4,506

)

9,530

(4,347

)

Total operating expenses

43,875

61,536

178,141

239,820

Income (loss) from operations

33,239

(1,669

)

104,914

(4,687

)

Interest income

3,498

3,988

13,573

16,970

Interest expense

(1,047

)

(1,146

)

(4,330

)

(4,835

)

Net income before income taxes

35,690

1,173

114,157

7,448

Income tax (benefit) expense

(175,104

)

(256

)

(173,045

)

1,696

Net income

$

210,794

$

1,429

$

287,202

$

5,752

Earnings per share

Basic

$

1.60

$

0.01

$

2.14

$

0.04

Diluted

$

1.53

$

0.01

$

2.07

$

0.04

Shares used in computing earnings per share

Basic

131,942

142,179

134,367

143,057

Diluted

138,160

147,675

138,700

146,194

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Years ended December 31,

2025

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

287,202

$

5,752

$

(78,020

)

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities:

Deferred income tax benefit

(176,194

)

Amortization and depreciation

19,449

19,445

11,647

Share-based compensation

14,678

31,596

45,311

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

9,685

(5,910

)

5,949

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

(10,179

)

(12,731

)

(12,141

)

Non-cash write-down of inventory

916

Other, net

(200

)

788

(1,515

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(4,910

)

(12,455

)

(10,606

)

Inventory

(6,462

)

477

(15,869

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,522

(1,834

)

4,399

Other noncurrent operating assets

730

31

(16

)

Accounts payable

(1,874

)

860

1,240

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(4,655

)

13,330

12,154

Deferred revenue

3,668

5,789

3,763

Operating lease liabilities

(802

)

(750

)

(673

)

Cash flows from operating activities

135,658

44,388

(33,461

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

494,134

585,418

529,376

Purchases of investments

(526,650

)

(545,832

)

(523,500

)

Upfront lease payments

(43

)

(11,864

)

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

(252

)

(281

)

(718

)

Cash flows from investing activities

(32,768

)

39,262

(6,706

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repurchase of common shares

(98,156

)

(40,239

)

Principal portion of finance lease payments

(13,136

)

(11,989

)

(10,025

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

14,190

8,186

5,324

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP

756

1,084

1,850

Taxes paid related to net settlement of exercises of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

(9,764

)

(6,134

)

(2,279

)

Cash flows from financing activities

(106,110

)

(49,092

)

(5,130

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,220

)

34,558

(45,297

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

83,433

48,875

94,172

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$

80,213

$

83,433

$

48,875

