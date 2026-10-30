Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, total revenue was $83.7 million and $244.6 million, up 14% and 19%, respectively, from $73.5 million and $205.9 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $79.4 million and $232.4 million, up 12% and 18%, respectively, from $70.6 million and $197.2 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, license, collaboration and royalty revenue was $4.3 million and $12.2 million, up 54% and 39%, respectively, from $2.8 million and $8.8 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
  • Net Income: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income before taxes was $38.7 million and $131.4 million, up 21% and 67%, respectively, from $32.0 million and $78.5 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $31.7 million and $103.5 million, flat and up 35%, respectively, from $31.6 million and $76.4 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, diluted earnings per share was $0.23 and $0.76, flat and up 38%, respectively, from $0.23 and $0.55, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, cash flows from operating activities were $46.4 million and $131.5 million, up 4% and 46%, respectively, from $44.5 million and $90.0 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $486.9 million, compared to $398.0 million at December 31, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, cash outflows from financing activities were $53.2 million, which primarily included the repurchase of 5.0 million of the Company's common shares for $74.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards, net of tax withholding payments, of $35.9 million.

2026 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

Aurinia is increasing its total revenue guidance for 2026 from a range of $315 million to $325 million to a range of $325 million to $330 million. Aurinia is narrowing its net product sales guidance for 2026 from a range of $305 million to $315 million to a range of $310 million to $315 million.

Recent Development Progress

LUPKYNIS

Aurinia has recently initiated PRESERVE, a Phase 4, multicenter study investigating the combination of LUPKYNIS and belimumab, obinutuzumab or anifrolumab in patients with lupus nephritis. Belimumab is a B cell-activating factor (BAFF) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of both systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis. Obinutuzumab is a CD20-directed cytolytic antibody indicated for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Anifrolumab is a type 1 interferon receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of SLE. PRESERVE will investigate whether the multi-target approach of combining LUPKYNIS with these biologic agents improves outcomes in patients with lupus nephritis. Planned enrollment is approximately 150 patients across approximately 50 sites in the US. The Study's primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving complete renal response (CRR) at 6 months.

Aritinercept

Aritinercept is a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases. Aurinia has now initiated clinical development of aritinercept in four potential indications.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar , and on Aurinia's website at www.auriniapharma.com .

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,

2 026

December 31,

2 025

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

46,145

$

80,213

Short-term investments

440,735

317,784

Accounts receivable, net

47,414

41,454

Inventory

43,728

45,690

Prepaid expenses and deposits

5,915

5,746

Other current assets

3,949

1,080

Total current assets

587,886

491,967

Deferred tax assets, net

170,652

176,194

Finance right-of-use lease assets

60,795

73,865

Intangible assets, net

3,169

3,761

Property and equipment, net

1,737

2,111

Operating right-of-use lease assets

1,372

3,596

Other noncurrent assets

93

93

Total assets

$

825,704

$

751,587

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,014

$

3,313

Accrued expenses

63,299

66,621

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

16,150

16,523

Deferred revenue

10,413

3,720

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,808

1,067

Other current liabilities

1,321

2,480

Total current liabilities

96,005

93,724

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

39,028

52,322

Deferred tax benefits

23,128

Deferred revenue, less current portion

7,157

12,648

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

1,677

4,900

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,190

6,662

Total liabilities

168,185

170,256

Shareholders' equity

Common shares — no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 133,995 and 132,323 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

1,127,503

1,120,035

Additional paid-in capital

77,044

111,263

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,132

)

(599

)

Accumulated deficit

(545,896

)

(649,368

)

Total shareholders' equity

657,519

581,331

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

825,704

$

751,587

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

Net product sales

$

79,418

$

70,627

$

232,393

$

197,172

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

4,281

2,841

12,231

8,769

Total revenue

83,699

73,468

244,624

205,941

Operating expenses

Cost of revenue

8,306

8,177

21,366

23,866

Selling, general and administrative

24,684

26,182

70,221

72,539

Research and development

16,613

8,435

37,133

21,610

Restructuring

1,647

Other (income) expense, net

(1,267

)

929

(7,222

)

14,604

Total operating expenses

48,336

43,723

121,498

134,266

Income from operations

35,363

29,745

123,126

71,675

Interest income

4,219

3,316

11,127

10,075

Interest expense

(867

)

(1,099

)

(2,827

)

(3,283

)

Net income before income taxes

38,715

31,962

131,426

78,467

Income tax expense

7,012

411

27,954

2,059

Net income

$

31,703

$

31,551

$

103,472

$

76,408

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.78

$

0.57

Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.76

$

0.55

Shares used in computing earnings per share

Basic

133,434

131,808

131,967

135,163

Diluted

135,173

136,008

135,346

138,959

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

S eptember 30,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

103,472

$

76,408

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:

Deferred income tax

28,670

Share-based compensation

8,097

7,950

Amortization and depreciation

14,491

14,585

Foreign exchange (gain) loss on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

(2,605

)

9,318

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

(6,141

)

(7,844

)

Other, net

(1,498

)

4,852

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(5,960

)

5,816

Inventory

1,962

(5,565

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,983

)

940

Other noncurrent operating assets

730

Accounts payable

(2,172

)

(2,973

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(4,372

)

(17,777

)

Deferred revenue

1,202

4,150

Operating lease liabilities

(670

)

(600

)

Cash flows from operating activities

131,493

89,990

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

297,650

348,785

Purchases of investments

(415,164

)

(344,618

)

Net cash and cash equivalents acquired in acquisition of Kezar

5,212

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

(63

)

(180

)

Cash flows from investing activities

(112,365

)

3,987

Cash flows from financing activities:

Purchase of common shares under Share Repurchase Plan

(74,880

)

(98,156

)

Payments of principal portion of Monoplant finance lease liability

(10,902

)

(9,649

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards

69,559

12,583

Payment of Net Cash Excess CVR to legacy Kezar shareholders

(3,696

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP

363

401

Tax withholding payments related to net settlements of equity awards

(33,640

)

(9,400

)

Cash flows from financing activities

(53,196

)

(104,221

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(34,068

)

(10,244

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

80,213

83,433

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$

46,145

$

73,189

Investor Inquiries
ir@auriniapharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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