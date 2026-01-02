Aurania Directors Receive Stock Options in Lieu of Fees

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU,OTC:AUIAF) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors have agreed to receive their quarterly director fees in the form of stock options in lieu of cash for the fourth quarter of 2025. For more information, see press releases dated March 31, 2025, July 1, 2025 and October 1, 2025.

On December 31, 2025, each director was granted 34,500 stock options at an exercise price of $0.175 in lieu of their director fees for the fourth quarter of 2025. An aggregate of 138,000 stock options was granted. All such stock options will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant and vested immediately upon grant. In the event a director intends to exercise such stock options, such director shall be solely responsible for paying the entirety of the exercise price.

About Aurania
Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com 		 

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279350

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

